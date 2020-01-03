SNX DLX: Featuring The Ninja Nite Joggers And New Travis Scott Hoodies

Welcome to the first SNX DLX of the year, and more importantly, the first of the decade. That’s right, we’re officially in the ’20s. Again. We’re hoping this year’s holiday season brought you some sick streetwear-related gifts, but if not, it’s time to use those gift cards! We’re in the first days of the new year and the sneaker and apparel brands are already going hard. The quality of drops took a dip last week, but thankfully everything is coming up Milhouse with great drops from Asics, Adidas, Travis Scott, and BAPE rounding out the week. If you’re looking for tips on upping your fashion game for this new year, we’ve got you covered. So open up some tabs on your web browser, and let’s ensure you’re stepping into 2020 looking your most fly, let’s start with getting you some new kicks and clothes.

Asics GEL-LYTE III OG White/Red Asics best sneaker, the GEL-LYTE III, turns 30 this year and in celebration of the sneaker’s lasting impact, the brand is dropping a special colorway through 43einhalb that pulls together the sneaker’s original white and red-orange color scheme. The GEL-LYTE III isn’t a popular sneaker just because it looks cool, it also sports a split tongue fit, a trim-density compression moulded EVA midsole for increased impact protection, and a bunch of other shoe-nerd bells and whistles that get scientists all excited but do little for us superficial sneakerheads. Get them, they look great and they’re comfortable, if you’re an Asics fan you’re not going to want to pass these up. The Asics GEL-LYTE III 30th anniversary release is set to drop on January 2nd for a retail price of $134. Pick them up exclusively through 43einhalb. Adidas Ninja Nite Jogger This sneaker is history in the making. On New Year’s Eve of 2019, Adidas launched their first sneaker partnership with a member of the e-sports community. Tyler Blevens, more famously known as Ninja, is an online phenomenon few people understand. If you’re well over the age of 30, you probably won’t ever get e-sports, but whether you’re a hater or just indifferent, you have to understand that people love watching people play video games competitively. They just do. So Ninja getting his very own sneaker is a big deal for the e-sports community. Do you actually need sneakers to play video games competitively? No, but gamers are the new rockstars — which is to say, gamers are like modern hip hop artists, they set trends. For the special collaboration, Adidas has dressed the Nite Jogger in a white and navy colorway with a graphic “Time In” text on the right shoe, and a graphic “Ninja” text on the left. They look, well, gamer-y! The Adidas Ninja Nite Jogger is out now for a retail price of $150. They’re clean sold out on Adidas, but they’re everywhere on aftermarket sites like StockX.

LeBron VII China Moon Originally a China-exclusive, the LeBron VII China Moon has officially come stateside! Dressed in an elegant white and gold colorway, the China Moon features an exposed Max Air unit and Chinese characters that translate to “Little Emperor,” a nod to the King’s nickname. While these would’ve been a great pair to rock for New Year’s Eve, we’re not about to keep these in pristine condition for an entire year, we’re just going to wear the hell out of them. The LeBron VII China Moon is out now for a retail price of $200. Unfortunately, they sold out in less than a day, so hit up StockX and grab them on the aftermarket. Reebok Question Mid If you want to rock the dopest dad vibes possible, we have the answer for you — The Allen Iverson-inspired Reebok Question Mid. Featuring an upper of distressed suede and nubuck, the Question Mid is about as cool as the Dad look can get. The furry suede sneaker sits atop a lightweight EVA midsole, with enhanced cushioning and a non-marking rubber outsole. The Reebok Question Mid is set to drop on January 2nd for a retail price if $170. Pick up a pair through Reebok’s online store.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep If your New Year’s Resolution was to take more control of your fitness regime, Nike has the shoe for you. Presenting Nike’s first-ever sneaker designed specifically for class-based fitness. The Air Zoom SuperRep features a striking split sole that brings Zoom Air cushioning up to the forefoot with a widen and stabilized heel to keep you balanced while you hop around during circuit training and other fast-paced exercises. They’re, by all accounts, hideous, but this is the future baby and we say bring it on! The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep releases in both men and women’s size options, but only two colorways. We would’ve preferred something a little more next-level for this future sneaker, but hey, who are we to tell Nike to do a better job. Do a better job though Nike. The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep is out now for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair in men’s and women’s sizes at Nike’s online store. Swatch Big Bold Jellyfish Timepiece Go full-on neu-80s with Swatch’s modernized take on 1985s Jellyfish timepiece. Part of Swatch’s new Big Bold Series, this revamped take boosts up the original’s 34 mm case to 47 mm, for a much more contemporary fit. Watches are kind of an odd fashion accessory, naysayers will say you don’t need a watch when you have a phone, but even those haters wouldn’t be able to deny the appeal of this translucent timepiece. And if they still don’t get it, they’re just a lost cause. The Swatch Big Bold Jellyfish is out now and retails for $110. Head over to Swatch to make it yours.