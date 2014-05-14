10 Interesting Facts About American Television Consumption In 2013

Nielsen has released its State of the Media report this month, which basically lays out all the statistics they’ve gleaned from their rating service. Some of the numbers are fascinating, if you’re into nerdy TV statistics. The ten stats are below, but I’ll lead with the conclusion, which is this, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know it: People watch a sh*t ton of TV, and although our options have increased dramatically over the past decade, the time we spend watching TV has not substantially increased. Therefore, our hours are divided among more and more shows, which is why a show like New Girl can get a renewal with only 3 million viewers, when just four years ago, shows like Lone Star were cancelled after two episodes for only getting 4 million viewers.
But it also means this: Ad money — which is also fairly steady — is also being heavily divided, so TV ad rates are going down, and in order to make up the losses, we are exposed to more commercials (about 43 hours of commercials a month). The trend is in 15 second commercials (advertisers make almost much an impact in 15 seconds as they do in 30 seconds, at half the cost).
When and where do we watch? Strikingly, we still spend most of our time watching traditional cable TV (as opposed to Netflix or Hulu), and we tend to watch more dramas on Sunday nights than anything else, which is why the networks cram their best programs onto that night. There’s a bigger audience there.
The most interesting stat, however, is that we have a TON of channels, but we barely watch any of them.
The take home is this: With more programs competing for the same money, competition has gotten fiercer, which one would think might provoke programmers to come up with better shows. That’s certainly the case on cable and Netflix, but as this week’s upfronts have demonstrated, it’s not always the case with broadcast networks, which are still trying desperately to cater to a broad audience when that broad audience doesn’t seem to exist anymore.
Here’s ten facts we learned about TV consumption in 2013 from the State of the Media Report, and if you want to dig into the numbers deeper, check out the entire report where you can also find out how much we spend on beer per year at the grocery store ($28 billion).
1. Most Watched TV Night: Sunday (125 million viewers); Least Watched TV Night: Friday (107 million viewers).
2. Amount of Money Spent on TV Ads: $78 billion
3. The genre where advertisers spend the most: Drama
4. The Average cost of a 30 second spot in Primetime: $7,800
5. Hours of TV the Average Viewer Watches Per Month: 175
6. Hours of Netflix and Hulu (combined) the Average Viewer Watches Per Month: 18
7. Hours of YouTube the Average Viewer Watches Per Month: 3.27
8. Average Channels A Viewer Has Access To: 189
9. Average Channels a Viewer Actually Watches: 17.5
10. Average Minutes of Commercials Per Hour: 14.15 (Network), 15.38 (Cable). That’s up about one minute since 2009.
Source: Nielsen
There are 178 hours in a week.
This stat makes me physically ill.
There are only 168 hours in a week, which should really make you ill
@Martin And the part that you’ve copied and pasted is talking about hours per month. What’s your point?
@TmF – I took it to mean he was shocked that people spend an entire week out of the month watching tv.
@OhMyBalls Not really that shocking of a stat. There are some households where the TV is just on all day long as background noise. Nielsen doesn’t take that stuff into consideration and neither does the part of the company formerly known as Arbitron.
That seems like a healthy normal amount to me. There’s nothing better to do with free time.
It probably doesn’t work this way anymore, but my family spent a week as a Nielsen family in the early 90s, and it just involved writing entries into a book about what shows were watched at what times by what family members. Suffice it to say that I wrote in much more than I actually watched.
Interesting that :15s are half the price of :30s – in Canada, they are 65% of the price (70% in Quebec)
They are 65% of the price for local ads in the U.S., but 50% for national ads
Average Minutes of Commercials Per Hour: 14.15 (Network), 15.38 (Cable)
And you pay out the ass for cable, yet network broadcasts remain 100% free. The mind boggles.
So only 18 million people are getting laid on Friday’s?
Wait, haven’t we all agreed years ago that Nielsen is outdated and out of touch? So why are we putting any sort of stock in these figures? Yeah, of course someone with a Nielsen box watches more broadcast television than Netflix. That’s not very interesting, that’s just common sense.
If we want this system to die, maybe covering it like this isn’t the best idea?
That makes way too much sense.
Cut the cord sheeple! Only half kidding. Got rid of satellite last September. Picked up a couple Roku boxes and a couple of antennes. Already had Netflix and an internet connection, so we just picked up Hulu +. I torrent everything else. Saving over $100 a month is nice.
Yeah, my wife and I are about to ditch our cable. We were gonna do it 2 years in a row, but the company gave us great deals to keep us. We’re not even gonna push for a deal this year. We really don’t need it.
“… torrent everything else” is the key. It’s still tough to make the cost/benefit work out if you stick to legal methods of viewing the shows you want.
With my current set up I have been watching less TV. I only turn the TV on to watch something specific. No more surfing. Live sports has been the biggest adjustment. I havw only watched a handful of NBA playoff games, thanks to WATCHESPN app (borrowed password).
I moved last year, and just never got around to getting cable. Instead, I have an Apple TV and a subscription to Netflix and Hulu Plus. Of course, I also have the benefit of my family’s HBOGo information, but I haven’t missed paying a cable bill for 300 channels I don’t watch.
Yup, torrenting isn’t for everyone, but this guy loves it.
if youre torrenting already, why pay for hulu? dont you see ads even with premium? i know i did the premium trial and there were still ads at least.
between netflix and an internet connection (torrenting/streaming sites) i hardly watch tv anymore…can even find streaming sports in hd.
Where can you find sports in HD? Been trying to find some options for NBA playoffs.
basically the same set up. Even buying season passes on iTunes for the handful of shows that you truly want to follow is still much much cheaper than cable and you save hours of commercials.
The only issues are shows like Game of Thrones that they won’t let pay for without a $100 cable bill you don’t want. Would gladly pay for HBOgo if they let me.
You will find that the Hulu/Netflix combo leads to watching a lot less meaningless crap when you have to seek out everything you watch.
A big difference is the time saved from commercials. Look at that 15 minutes every hour that you are wasting. Even Hulu Plus has maybe five minutes of commercials you watch for an “hour-long” program. For every 4 hours of TV a cord cutter watches a live viewers watches 5 and gets not extra content for that extra hour, only ads. Yes, some are up on DVR but they don’t always skip the commercials and it takes time to do so.
I am surprised that the most and least watched nights of television are separated by less than 20 million people. I thought Fridays were also when no one is watching. 100 million is still a big chunk of the country. Maybe it’s more about the demographics there.
Also, how the heck can they track Netflix viewing? They don’t release that. Hulu I’m sure they are connected to but is this just self reporting? People just don’t know that stuff and are very likely to under report that.