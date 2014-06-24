Here’s Why Steve Harvey Deserves To Win ‘Outstanding Game Show Host’ Forever

Not everything at the Daytime Emmys ceremony in Beverly Hills last night was a complete train wreck, as my colleague Dustin suggested earlier in the day. While the majority of the categories at this event meant very little to me – Dr. Oz won an Emmy because timing means nothing – there is one category that should have been of the utmost importance to every television-watching human being in this great country. The Emmy for “Outstanding Game Show Host” was awarded to the Family Feud’s Steve Harvey, as if there was any other game show host on this planet who could even come close.
But for the sake of “fairness,” whatever hippie nonsense that is, let’s take a look at the other nominees:
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal (Yawntown, Population: Me)
Jeff Foxworthy, The American Bible Challenge (Next stop, Snoresville)
Todd Newton, Family Game Night (A who and a what now?)
With all due respect to those hosts, they never stood a chance.
I’m not one for ballpark figures, but I’d estimate that Danger Guerrero and I talk about how great Steve Harvey is on Family Feud at least six times a day. This Daytime Emmy win just validates our eternal admiration for this man. It’s also an excuse for me to spend way too much time going through the Family Feud archives on YouTube to pick out 10 of my favorite clips from this past year to really hammer home the point that Harvey is the best.
Why 10? Because that’s the perfect number for a perfect game show host. Survey says… Yes, that’s some good ass-kissing right there.
10) Steve sings “Rhythm N Boobs”
I would watch an all-new version of Family Feud that has the contestants singing every answer. No, scratch that. A show with Harvey just riffing the whole time. Nobody actually answers questions, nobody wins. Well, we win, but that’s it.
9) Who’s better at sex?
I miss the days when game show hosts referred to sex as whoopee.
8) Let’s see Steve in his man panties
“Man panties” should be added to our daily slang. Sure, it sounds strange, but everything sounds strange at first. Like that long period in college where I didn’t wear man panties because laundry was too expensive. That period was called college.
7) You don’t want an elephant in your pool
Even when he’s telling a lady that her answers suck, Harvey is the kindest game show host on TV.
6) People always play Hide N Seek in the bedroom
Forget Richard Dawson, Harvey is Family Feud’s best all-time ladies’ man. He can even perv out with a female contestant right in front of her husband, that’s how good he is. Hell, he’s been married three times, so he’s a natural.
5) Steve Harvey just needs to be spanked
It’s a wonder that people complain about this show’s lack of family values.
4) “I don’t know how to phrase this…”
Harvey’s look of disbelief can’t be taught. It can’t be bottled and sold. It’s one of a kind.
3) Strip solitaire is a thing
I don’t get the shock here. Strip solitaire is painfully real.
2) The Statue of Liberty is a typical man
“In your dreams, statue.”
1) What is Steve Harvey doing on the red carpet with panties?
“You shut up and do like I tell you.” That’s a command to America to keep adoring Steve Harvey, the Outstanding Game Show Host of 2014 and beyond.
Friggin National God Damned treasure
This should be like one of those local elections where the winner ran unopposed. No reason to even nominate anyone other than Steve Harvey.
I laugh at the idea that someone thought Wayne Brady and Jeff Foxworthy were in the same comedy weight class.
Why have I not been watching this? This is what I needed in my life
If aliens landed on Earth, Steve Harvey name should be high on the list of ambassadors to greet them….He’d win them over in 3min or less, and if need be, he’d then impregnate the females and snap all the males necks….he’s versatile like that.
How brain damaged and f’n dull inside does one have to be to consider Steve Harvey and Family Feud “funny”?
‘the fuck?!
Mkay, get that out of your system? Good, good, now get the fuck on, just go you fuckin comedy cripple.
@Sledge Rockwell Maybe there was another way of putting that. I’ll find some clips funny but game shows just aren’t what they used to be. I liked Steve Harvey on Showtime At The Apollo though.
As far as mindless TV goes, Harvey on the Feud is pretty darn great. It’s right up there with “Ow My Balls”.
I live in Atlanta and had the fortune of being able to attend a live audience taping. In addition to being to play off just about anything any contestant said no matter how absurd, Steve was great because during commercial breaks, he would do a Q&A with the audience and mix stand up with real talk.
It’s one of my favorite stories describing how awesome he was live.
Are you saving the remainder of your Steve Harvey stories for your book?
I don’t watch the show, only clips, and I really enjoy Harvey. But I hate the contestants. Why the hell do they go all “GOOD ANSWER GREAT ANSWER *high fives* *hugs*” whenever someone says something? You have no idea if it’s correct, so how do you know it’s a ‘great’ answer?!
Because it’s tradition. Just like everyone on stage and in the audience reading the missed answers out loud.
But yeah, it’s dumb.
I’ve been trying to make man panties happen for years. Thank you, Family Feud!
and somewhere Louie Anderson feeds oatmeal in his mouth with a spade thinking about what could have been….
The only FF host worse than Louie is John O’Hurley. Which is extra sad because Al Borlin is also on the same list but higher.
I still think the best clip is Harvey bagging on honey boo boo.
Forget Don Knotts, forget Mary Lou Retton. Steve Harvey is West Virginia’s proudest child.
Um, He’s from Cleveland bruh
Born in Welch, WV.
Doesn’t say when he moved, but it does say that his father was a coal miner. We’re claiming him.
He’s also bigoted and extremely close-minded, so there’s that.
In case anyone is wondering.
[youtu.be]
So 99.9% of all men, ‘real men that are straight’, want to sleep with their female friends. The way he talks about gay people, religion and announcing he has absolutely 0 friends (except for his wife, of course), it sounds like him and Kirk Cameron attend the same church.
0 FEMALE friends…damn the absence of an edit button!
Drew Carey needs to take some lessons.
I love his shows watch everyday