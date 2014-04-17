10 Reasons Why We Want ‘Community’ For Six Seasons (And A Movie)

Here’s NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt on the prospect of a sixth season of Community (and a seventh for Parks and Recreation, which is already pretty much a sure thing): “Parks and Rec and Community are great shows. They’re shows I know a lot of people in this room like. We do, too. We’ll have to look at how much comedy will be on the schedule in the fall and where it will land but I think both those shows are strong possibilities for returning.” And here’s Dan Harmon on the same subject: “The only thing weirder [than a renewal]…would be not getting a sixth season.”
There’s reason to be cautiously optimistic that tonight’s Community season finale isn’t a series finale, although it’s NBC, so who the heck knows when they’ll burn their entire programming block for a two-hour David Schwimmer variety show. But let’s assume that Community will fulfill its “promise” of six seasons and a movie — here are 10 reasons why that would be a very good thing.
1. How different would your perception of Community be if NBC hadn’t said “f*ck it” and renewed the sitcom for season five? It wouldn’t be “a great show”; it would be “a great show…that went off the rails in the fan fiction of a final season without its shaggy leader, Dan Harmon. I mean, really, Troy and Britta???” But he came back, Community returned to its expected level of excellence, and if tonight really is the last episode, then fans can safely say it went out on top. To quote Shirley, “That’s niceeeee,” but there’s no reason why “on top” can’t last for another 13 episodes. Plus, there’s a nice bit of symmetry if Community and Parks and Recreation, which probably has one more season in it, end at the same time. Then we’ll be free of NBC ONCE AND FOR ALL (except for Hannibal).
2. How many more showrunners can Dan Harmon lure into bit parts? Vince Gilligan and Mitch Hurwitz popped in as a video game host and Preston Koogler this season, so Harmon should work his magic on Matthew Weiner or Amy Sherman-Palladino or David Milch (OK, probably not David Milch).
3. Also, MORE KOOGLER.
4. Maybe it’d be a disservice to the wonderful “Geothermal Escapism,” but I’d still like to see Donald Glover return as Troy, maybe for Abed’s wedding to Rachel (oh yeah, have them get married).
5. Speaking of “Geothermal Escapism,” outside of that episode, Britta didn’t have as much material this year as she did in previous seasons. She’s not quite at Shirley-level screen time, but she’s nowhere near Abed, either. This could all change with the results of tonight’s marriage proposal (JEFF AND BRITTA GET A SPINOFF AND MOVE IN WITH APRIL AND ANDY AND CHAMPION?!?), but I’d enjoy seeing not only more Britta, but a version of Britta that’s less Buzzkill and more killing it.
6. Bill Murray is NBC Thursday night’s white whale. Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur wants him to play Pawnee’s mayor, with no such luck, and Dan Harmon’s been trying to cast the Ghostbusters star since 2011. It’s unlikely Murray would make an appearance on Community, but maybe Community: The Movie? Here is how comedy nerds would react.
7. Jonathan Banks was a wonderful addition to the cast as Buzz Hickey, but by the time we got to know him, the season was almost done. More episodes means more Jim the Duck. Publishers are interested!
8. BEAR DOWN FOR MIDTERMS.
9. This is dumb sentimentality, but honestly, I’m not ready to say goodbye to these characters. I was after season four, because I didn’t like season four, but Community rebounded so beautifully this year that it HAS to go for a sixth season. We’re at the climax of the characters’ stories, not the conclusion. There’s something to be said about leaving things ambiguous (for instance, as much as I want Abed to be successful post-Greendale, I also don’t want a coda about him lucking into a TV writing gig), but resolution doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Think of this way: imagine if How I Met Your Mother had ended at the train station, with Present Ted talking to the Mother and Future Ted saying, “Kids, that’s how I met your mother.” No one dies, no one reunites with Robin — all we see is the beginning of a relationship we know is going to “make it.” It’s a show, not a tell. I want Community to pull off what How I Met couldn’t — something dark, funny, and emotional — and I don’t think they can in tonight’s finale alone.
Also, I’m REALLY not ready to bid adieu to Alison Brie.
10. And most importantly, more opportunities for Dean Pelton to go H.A.M.
The Dean’s rap was “I need help reacting to something” levels of funny seeing it the first time. ONE MORE SEASON PLZ
That rap was the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV in a while.
Wait, why would you have to bid adieu to Alison Brie? When Community ends, is it going to take her with it?!
Them’s the breaks, kid. Its in the contract, once Community drops below 5 episodes a season, Brie gets it.
I’ve always secretly hoped Community would end and set Alison Brie free.
It’s a rather obscure fact known only to a few but Alison Brie is not actually human. She is a mermaid. Dan Harmon made a deal with her father and she is allowed to stay on land as long as Community continues. But once it ends she must return to the ocean(along with Dan Harmon’s soul)
I want #sixseasonsandamovie because it always felt like a pipe dream – to have it actually happen would remind me it’s okay to hope for some unlikely thing because sometimes the unlikely thing happens. Faith in humanity restored!
Also, I hadn’t noticed the lack of Britta til you said that, but yeah. Wasn’t Ganz the one who mostly wrote for her (where Harmon mostly writes Abed)? Maybe she was really good at that one thing, but Britta’s character has still been solid this season. On another note, Modern Family has been pretty horrible this season. As in worse than usual.
Exactly. When they first said six seasons and a movie, did anybody actually think it would happen?
@tuggernuts I will agree that Modern Family has been pretty bad this year, the episodes that Megan Ganz has written have been pretty good.
I love that a joke about ‘The Cape’ has turned into this show’s fan mantra.
Maybe the movie can be in 13 half hour installments.
If they could air them on TV that would save me some trips to the theatre.
They should probably add commercials to help justify the budget too.
Nothing else on tv consistently delights me the way this show does.
Am I the only one who really didn’t like the Koogler character? I like Hurwitz, but to me his role in that whole episode just felt like too much of a nod to internet/comedy nerds, and not really doing anything for the story. If last year the fake-Harmon’s would have added a character never seen before and given him/her a fair amount of screen time and done away with him immediately after, I think people would have piled on them (of course, I may be overthinking the whole thing, especially since the whole episode revolved around MeowMeowBeenz).
Yes, you’re the only one. Now reverse your incorrect opinion.
^^^^^
Seconded
I thought Koogler was the only good part of the episode. Ya he may not have done anything for the story, but was that entire episode doing anything for the story? Not really
Wanting a show to keep existing and wanting to watch it weekly are sadly not the same thing
Remember when one season of this show was 24 episodes long? I miss that.
Oh man, and how. I was honestly surprised when I realized last night was the season finale. I wanted more.
Holy smokes! Koogler has a first name!? The world is suddenly a different place.
For them to come back after everything and have this excellent season is enough to make me happy. For them to actually do a sixth season and a movie would really be something really special in my life.
What’s the last NBC sitcom to generate a movie?
… man, have there been any?
…You know, you’ve got a point. I can’t think of one that’s transitioned from airing straight to theaters. They were all either remakes well after the fact or TV movies.
…um, every SNL movie/spinoff ever. Don’t make me list them. We can say that SNL isn’t a ‘sitcom’ per se, but there’s a lot of Wayne’s World money out there to be made.
Can’t we just have 7 seasons?
I don’t really care about a Community movie.
Six seasons and a movie is a thing. Try and keep up.
I am aware it is a thing. I just never understood this need of having your favorite TV shows becoming a movie, as if that made them more respectable or something.
Dean spinoff PLEASE!!!!!!
Community, Parks and Rec, truly funny. If these go away check out Legit and Sirens
Fan Fictioning here, so strap yourself in:
We finally meet Jeff’s mom. We see Jeff telling her he tracked down his dad. She reveals to him that he isn’t his real dad she just didn’t know how to tell him. His real dad is William Winger’s BROTHER! But William never knew. Jeff looks up his real dad… played by Bill Murray… who is the mayor of Pawnee, Indiana.
Comedy ensues.
I’d probably watch this everyday for a full month if it happened.
That would be awesome!
We have a winner.
only 13 episodes? Come on NBC grow some balls and order a full 22 episodes.
Well remember, we don’t wanna just throw crap up there. It’d be season four all over again. Sometimes you gotta let the ideas come to you.
Who says there can’t be seven seasons and a movie? This season has been destination television, and I can see NBC investing in two more seasons. And who knows, maybe people will wake up and realize shows like Big Bang Theory are garbage.
Part of the problem is that jumping straight into Community is a bit tough. Community isn’t broad comedy…sometimes the jokes are only funny because of their relevance to a specific character, and they wouldn’t work except for what a viewer has gleaned about that character over several episodes or seasons.
Meanwhile, a joke on Big Bang Theory is a broad elephant gun of nerd cliche comedy that your average lazy-brained chucklehead can get without any sort of lead-in. The difference between watching BBT for the full run or dropping into any random episode cold is pretty negligible. There ARE shows that have made this approach work–hell, go all the way back to I Love Lucy or Gilligan’s Island–you don’t have to know jack squat about the history of these characters, they’re the equivalent of stick figures with descriptions written below them, but if you tell a funny joke it’s funny no matter what.
MY problem with BBT, 2 1/2 Men, Dads, etc…I just don’t understand how the same tired jokes that have been recycled on sitcoms for longer than I’ve been alive not only still get play but still apparently draw viewers.
Forget six seasons and a movie…
“Then we’ll be free of NBC ONCE AND FOR ALL (except for Hannibal).”
Says the guy who recaps SNL every weekend. YOU’LL NEVER BE FREE.
What I want: SEVEN (that’s right, seven) seasons and a movie, thus having 6 seasons with Dan Harmon. We’ll call it #SixTrueSeasonsAndAMovie
Am I the only one that did not like this season at all?? The guy who wrote this said fans can safely say the show went out on top but I disagree!! I thought it paled in comparison to it’s earlier seasons (which I’m a huge fan of). I only want six seasons and a movie because I’ve hoped for it since season 3, but the way this last season was, I couldn’t care less if Community ended now. I actually preferred the season 4 finale to this season’s finale! Am I alone here?? To quote Mugatu “I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!!”