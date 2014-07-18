Here’s Your Proof That Jason Segel Is One Of The Luckiest Men In Hollywood

Jason Segel is a good looking guy. I prefer baby-fat Jason Segel over current-day Jason Segel, but he has a good reason for losing the weight: “This time when I take my shirt off, I’ve made a promise to myself, it doesn’t have to be funny.” His penis, though? Well, that’s still hilarious. Anyway, he’s handsome, but the women he dates in his movies and TV shows? They’re GORGEOUS. A, shall we say, slight discrepancy in attractiveness between actor and actresses isn’t anything new, but the ladies Segel gets paid good money to make out with is like an Internet wish-list. Only Alison Brie and Emma Stone are missing, and he was in a movie with Brie. Here’s your proof that Segel is the luckiest of SOBs.
Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks)
Lizzy Caplan (Freaks and Geeks)
Carla Gallo (Undeclared — image from Sarah Marshall, but close enough)
Laura Prepon (Slackers)
Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother)
Kristen Bell (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
Mila Kunis (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
Cameron Diaz (Bad Teacher and Sex Tape)
Amy Adams (The Muppets)
Emily Blunt (The Five-Year Engagement)
Dakota Johnson (The Five-Year Engagement)
BONUS PAUL RUDD
Now you’re jealous.
