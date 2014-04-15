15 Things We’ll Miss Most From The First Season Of ‘Rick And Morty’

Well, the first season of Rick and Morty finished last night. While the wait between now and season 2 will be the opposite of wubalubadubdub*, it gives us a chance to look back at the some of the crazy beings we ran into from one of the best first seasons ever.
*written before Bird Person’s translation last night
Scary Terry
Snuffles
Anatomy Park
Sigerian Scammers
MR. MEESEEKS
Mr. Jellybean*
Cronenbergs
Gazorpazorps
WHAT ABOUT YOUR SHORT GAME?
That meeseeks is such a stickler.
IS HE KEEPING HIS SHOULDER’S SQUARE?
OOOOOOOH, HE’S TRYIN’!!!
enjoy [www.youtube.com]
I’ve rewatched that Gazorpazorp episode about a dozen times. It really may have been a perfect episode of television.
It’s a thankless job.
I’m going to miss the butter-passing robot most of all.
OMG yes!
Without the butter-passing robot available to all science has failed society.
They really blew it out of the park with that season. Seeing all those different characters just reminded me how awesome its been
I’m already sad. I’m just going to watch the recordings every Monday night at 9:30 Central.
Also, my fantasy baseball team, Ball Fondlers, will bring me laughs every day.
Nice. I’m going to have to think of a similar way to pay tribute to the show when fantasy football season rolls around.
Where are my testicles, Summer?
I’m gonna miss Baby Legs.
Chet if you want to put together a collection of dark moments gifs from the show as well I would not object.
“What is my purpose?”
“You pass butter.”
“Oh my god…”
“Yeah, welcome to the club, pal.”
Seriously, I have never seen a show find its footing and voice so quickly.
I loved how it looked at its little robot hands in despair.
My favorite joke of the first season.
[youtu.be]
[www.youtube.com]
I’m here if *you* want to talk
“Nobody exists on purpose. Nobody belongs anywhere. Everyone’s gonna die. Come watch TV.”
That is some “Time is a flat circle” level shit.
“Hey’ I’m squanchin’ here!” made me lose my shit last night. Great payoff.
I have breakfast every morning a few metres from my rotting corpse.
and
I’ll leave when they find your Rick.
I’ve already found mine.
It may not be the actual dialogue but the intentions are true, brilliant brilliant show.
I’ve heard the song before but for some reason, I think it was because of how out of place it was, the ” just shake that aaaaaass bitch and let me see what you got” song made me laugh every time
Wubalubadubdub <- how I feel now that the season is over.
When I finally got around to watching, my first one was the Mr. Meseeks episode. I was instantly sad that I hadn’t gotten to it sooner. GENIUS.
“Meeseeks are not born into this world, fumbling for meaning, Jerry. We are created to serve a single purpose. Existence is pain to a Meeseeks!”
I watched the Needful Things episode about 8 times now and it keeps on getting funnier. I’m glad I started watching this show.
“I’m the devil, biotch!! What What”
I am definitely not going to miss Mr. Jelly Bean. Fuck that guy…
This. I have to shower again just thinking about it.
“Just let this happen…”
Love this show
I’m here is I want to talk.
*until my meds kick in.
what about Scary Terry? “you can run but you can’t hide, biiiiitch”….
AHHHHH!