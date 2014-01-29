The Year Gets Its First NBC Cancellation, And Unsurprisingly It’s A Thursday Night Show

So far this year, ABC has cancelled The Assets and, more or less, Killer Women, HBO has cancelled Family Tree and Hello Ladies, and now NBC joins 2014’s cancellation sweepstakes by killing off a huge underperformer, Sean Saves the World, according to THR.

Production has ceased on the sitcom, though it still had four more episodes to film of the original 18 ordered. There are still two in the can, and they may air after the Winter Olympics, but I wouldn’t count on it, not that many will miss it. It’s most recent episode was seen by only 2.6 million viewers and had a dismal .7 in the 18-49 demo. Sean Saves the World is the second NBC Thursday night comedy to get the sh*tcan this year, after Welcome to the Family was cancelled only a few weeks into its run. The Michael J. Fox is still kicking, however, but that’s only because NBC promised the series a full season order. It’s ratings are modestly better, thanks to better DVR viewership, but it’s not likely to return next year, either (meanwhile, Bill Cosby may return to the Thursday night line-up).

It’s still uncertain what will replace Sean in the timeslot. NBC has About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher debuting on Tuesdays after the Olympics, and Believe and Crisis airing on Sundays, filling the void left by Sunday Night Football. Hopefully, it provides an impetus for NBC to order up additional episodes of Community, which currently only has enough eps to take it to mid-April, barring reruns.

Source: THR