The Year Gets Its First NBC Cancellation, And Unsurprisingly It’s A Thursday Night Show

So far this year, ABC has cancelled The Assets and, more or less, Killer Women, HBO has cancelled Family Tree and Hello Ladies, and now NBC joins 2014’s cancellation sweepstakes by killing off a huge underperformer, Sean Saves the World, according to THR.
Production has ceased on the sitcom, though it still had four more episodes to film of the original 18 ordered. There are still two in the can, and they may air after the Winter Olympics, but I wouldn’t count on it, not that many will miss it. It’s most recent episode was seen by only 2.6 million viewers and had a dismal .7 in the 18-49 demo. Sean Saves the World is the second NBC Thursday night comedy to get the sh*tcan this year, after Welcome to the Family was cancelled only a few weeks into its run. The Michael J. Fox is still kicking, however, but that’s only because NBC promised the series a full season order. It’s ratings are modestly better, thanks to better DVR viewership, but it’s not likely to return next year, either (meanwhile, Bill Cosby may return to the Thursday night line-up).
It’s still uncertain what will replace Sean in the timeslot. NBC has About a Boy and Growing Up Fisher debuting on Tuesdays after the Olympics, and Believe and Crisis airing on Sundays, filling the void left by Sunday Night Football. Hopefully, it provides an impetus for NBC to order up additional episodes of Community, which currently only has enough eps to take it to mid-April, barring reruns.
Source: THR
The world: “Uh, actually, you can move along, Sean. We’re good.”
Yep. I never had any faith in him saving MY world. Only Jesus can do that.
PRAISE ALLAH!
/not good at the whole religion thing
I liked this show initially, if only for the god-given TV charisma and likability Sean Hayes has – I think I was just mainly wishing for it to be a “Just Jack” show, but alas, it is not 2003 anymore.
What you call charisma and likability I call horrifically grating.
It’s only a matter of time before NBC asks Ted Danson if he would be interested in doing a sitcom.
At this point, NBC would settle for reruns of Becker.
Personally, I’m still holding out hope for the cast of Night Court to get a show where they’re all the cast of a daytime court show….
Becker? *shutters*
“Shutters”? Are you going to defenestrate Ted Danson?
Because Seth MacFarlane is a masterclass extortionist.
On my HULU PLUS under shows you watch, DAD shows up. My wife asked “do you actually watch that?”. Sometimes after I watch Brooklyn, Dad’s is the next show that automatically queues up. It was almost enough for me to cancel my account with Hulu.
I don’t understand why NBC continues to try to compete with Gang Bang Theory. Why not just move their Thursday shows to Tuesday night and admit defeat?
I’m saying this as a fan of Parks and Rec and Community by the way. The cast of BBT can die in a fire.
That’s a better name for a porno then the porno.
“Hello Ladies” was uncomfortably unfunny.
Yeah, I like Stephen Merchant’s work but, that show wasn’t very funny.
More time for Sean Hayes to spend shooting The Three Stooges 2: Electric Stoogealoo
Echo Kellum and Tom Lennon deserve better shows. I guess even Sean Hayes does.
they cancelled my 2 favorite hbo shows. oh man
I hear Jay Leno is available. Why not give him a prime time show? What’s the worst that could happen?
quality.
Bring on The New Cosby Show!
Score one for that Duck Dynasty guy.
I actually really liked Hello Ladies. I was unaware HBO cancelled it. That sucks.
They are giving it a wrap-up episode to end the series for good, so at least we can get come closure.
some, not come, ugh. I need and edit button.
I have said it before; when you compare Sean with MJ Fox, at least Sean had a PULSE. Sean was “good enough” to keep me amused. MJF is just head-shakingly sad.
I hope you’re trolling…
Because that’s such a radical, out-there opinion? Get a grip, Ray.