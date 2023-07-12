Say, do you like good TV shows? Of course you do. Then you’re going to love Outstanding Drama Series at the 2023 Emmys.

The nominees are Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, and Yellowjackets. Those are seven of the best shows to air during the eligibility period — and also The Crown.

If the category was just Succession vs. Better Call Saul, both of which wrapped up with terrific final seasons, it would be hard enough. But don’t overlook House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that corrected many of the sins from that show’s final season; or Yellowjackets, which didn’t lose momentum in its sophomore season; or The Last of Us, easily TV’s best video game adaptation. Also, The White Lotus, which gave us this indelible moment in HBO history, and Andor, if only for Andy Serkis and Stellan Skarsgård’s stirring monologues. (At the moment, I think Succession is the frontrunner, with The White Lotus, The Last of Us, and Better Call Saul close behind.)

Outstanding Comedy Series is solid, too, with Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, Jury Duty, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso (they must have misspelled Poker Face), and Wednesday. But Outstanding Drama Series is the real smorgasbord of great television.

The 75th Primetime Emmys are scheduled to air on September 18th, but the ceremony will likely be pushed back to November 2023 or January 2024, due to the ongoing WGA (and possibly SAG-AFTRA) strike.