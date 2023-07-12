Here Are Your Nominees For The 2023 Emmy Awards

After a few years of award show hiccups due to the pandemic, a new threat lurks ahead for the 75th Primetime Emmys. An open-ended WGA strike has been ongoing for over a month, and not only that, but a possible SAG strike sits on the near horizon. In other words, a live broadcast might not be in the cards for quite some time for TV’s most vaunted awards show. Still, nominations shall be released, and the TV Academy plans upon holding the ceremony at some point. When? Any guess would likely be wrong, so hold on tight.

This year, one can expect a few shows to dominate. Naturally, this includes Succession and The Bear, the latter of which is oddly competing in comedy categories (due to runtime), but that also means that both of these shows will likely win more awards. They’d surely cannibalize each other in the same realm, but there will be strong contenders across the board because, damn, it was a great year in TV. Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, The Last Of Us, The Crown, and House of the Dragon could all score several nods, but will there be any for the Yellowstone franchise?

Here’s the complete list of nominees with broadcast date TBA (very little chance that this will happen on September 18 as originally planned).

Best Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Limited Or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actor In A Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress In A Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession