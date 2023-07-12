Here Are Your Nominees For The 2023 Emmy Awards

After a few years of award show hiccups due to the pandemic, a new threat lurks ahead for the 75th Primetime Emmys. An open-ended WGA strike has been ongoing for over a month, and not only that, but a possible SAG strike sits on the near horizon. In other words, a live broadcast might not be in the cards for quite some time for TV’s most vaunted awards show. Still, nominations shall be released, and the TV Academy plans upon holding the ceremony at some point. When? Any guess would likely be wrong, so hold on tight.
This year, one can expect a few shows to dominate. Naturally, this includes Succession and The Bear, the latter of which is oddly competing in comedy categories (due to runtime), but that also means that both of these shows will likely win more awards. They’d surely cannibalize each other in the same realm, but there will be strong contenders across the board because, damn, it was a great year in TV. Better Call Saul, Yellowjackets, The White Lotus, The Last Of Us, The Crown, and House of the Dragon could all score several nods, but will there be any for the Yellowstone franchise?
Here’s the complete list of nominees with broadcast date TBA (very little chance that this will happen on September 18 as originally planned).
Best Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Best Limited Or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actor In A Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress In A Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best Actor In A Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Actress In A Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Actor In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Actress In A Limited Anthology Series Or Movie
Lizzy Kaplan, Fleishmann is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Actor In A Limited Series, Movie Or Anthology
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Best Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Best Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Best Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Best Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons