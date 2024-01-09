After wowing audiences with Game of Thrones, the creative duo of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are back with an ambitious new series for Netflix, 3 Body Problem.

Starring Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) and Eiza González (Ambulance), the series will adapt the best-selling books of the sam name as it unravels a massive and mind-bending sci-fi mystery that threatens all of humanity.

Naturally, Game of Thrones fans will recognize a few familiar faces in the epic 3 Body Problem trailer. Right out of the gate, there’s Liam Cunningham who played the stalwart Sir Davos, The Onion Knight on the medieval series. And, yes, that’s John Bradley a.k.a. Samuel Tarly poking around. However, this time around they’ve traded in swords for science as they race against the clock in this wildly ambitious thriller.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From multiple Emmy Award-winning creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (Game of Thrones), and Emmy-nominated Alexander Woo (The Terror: Infamy, True Blood) comes 3 Body Problem, a thrilling story that redefines sci-fi drama with its layered mysteries and genre-bending high stakes. Based on the acclaimed, international bestselling book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem. A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.

3 Body Problem premieres March 21, 2024 on Netflix.