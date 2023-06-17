Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B Weiss are teaming up on another sci-fi epic — for Netflix, this time — and they’re getting fans a sneak peek at the mind-bending, timeline-hopping saga that might help us all forget that cursed final season of their HBO hit.

With 3 Body Problem, the duo is attempting another tricky adaptation of a brilliant work of fiction written by award-winning author Liu Cixin. The show, like the book, spans decades, following a young woman in 1960s China who sets off a chain reaction that could mean the end of life on Earth. In the present day, her attempt at finding life beyond our planet leads a group of brilliant scientists to confront a threat so great, it might just unravel the laws of nature and destroy mankind.

The short clip Netflix dropped during its TUDUM event introduces some of the key characters in this fight against the unknown — everyone from Benedict Wong and Eiza Gonzalez to GoT veterans like John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jonathan Pryce are set to star — along with dizzying amounts of CGI. The show is set to premiere on Netflix in January 2024, which means fans should have plenty of time to brush up on their physics knowledge before the world gets thrown into chaos.