‘Do It For Her’: 5 ‘Simpsons’ Episodes That Made Fans Cry

If you’ve been watching The Simpsons for their entire 26-year run — or even if you’ve just watched the first eight seasons — you know they’ve done some serious tearjerkers over the years. But which one was the saddest of them all? Let’s look at some classic Simpsons episodes and determine which was one was most likely to leave fans crying a river of tears.
5. “Simpson and Delilah” — Original Air Date: Oct. 18, 1990
Homer was never particularly good at his job, but in the early years, it wasn’t played for laughs as much. He at least tried to be a competent employee. He gets a boost in this episode, both from the hair he grows by taking Dimoxinil and from Karl, his assistant whose powerful advice gives him the confidence he needs to succeed. Unfortunately, Bart ruins Homer’s supply of Dimoxinil while trying to grow a beard. Homer is bald yet again, and he has to deliver a big speech. Karl tells him that it was never the hair, and his ideas will win the crowd over. Of course, The Simpsons is far too cynical for that to happen. He bombs without his hair, and Burns demotes him back to where he was. It’s a brutally honest take on how shallow and vapid society can be, but the kicker comes at the end when Homer is worried that Marge won’t love him now that he’s back to being a bald member of Sector 7G. She responds by serenading him with “You Are So Beautiful,” which ranks among the sweetest moments in Simpsons history. On a personal note, I saw Joe Cocker perform that song live in 2010 when he toured with Tom Petty. I cried the entire time, almost entirely because of this episode.
4. “Bart Gets an F” — Original Air Date: Oct. 11, 1990
What makes this episode so damn sad is that for all of Bart’s efforts, he still fails the big test. The scene of him studying by candlelight in his room, and yelling at himself for not taking things more seriously over the years is brutal, but when he gets a 59 (“a high F!”) on the final exam, that’s when the waterworks start flowing. Yes, Krabappel gives him an extra point for “applied knowledge” that allows him to pass the fourth grade, but let’s be honest, that was a Deus Ex Machina device. The episode had to end on a happy note, with Bart passing. Of course, Bart spends the entire run of the series in the fourth grade, so the test that seemed important at the time actually wasn’t a big deal in terms of the show’s progression. Still an incredibly powerful episode, though.
3. “And Maggie Makes Three” — Original Air Date: Jan. 22, 1995
Okay, the ending shot above is really all you need to know here. Who didn’t cry the first time they saw this one? But if we explore the theme of the episode, we discover that Homer has ambitions; fairly modest ones, like being able to work a low-paying-but-fun job in a bowling alley while making just enough money to support a wife and two kids, but ambitions nonetheless. This gets shattered when the presence of a third child on the way means that Homer will need to make more money. Having already quit the power plant, he has to *literally* come crawling back to Mr. Burns, who gives him his job back, but with the de-motivational plaque that reads “don’t forget, you’re here forever!” Homer is miserable, and even resentful of the new baby’s presence in his life, until she is born, and it’s love at first. We get a fun bit of comic relief when Homer mistakes the umbilical cord for… something else, but this scene brilliantly depicts the instant love that Homer has for Maggie, and the tearjerker ending really drives it home.
I didn’t even make it through #3 before I started tearing up. Simpsons used to be so damn good.
Honorable mention: Episode “Lisa’s First Word”. Maggie at the end still gets to me.
Yes!!! Homer and Maggie had a special relationship in the glory years that went more or less completely unstated and unexplored except for these couple of episodes and moments. The fact that Homer is such an oblivious dope 95% of the time, but has this sincere love for his baby girl, it’s just…ah crap, be right back…
…ok, so as I was saying. The ending of Lisa’s first word is one of the most satisfying final scenes for me of any TV show ever. Homer wants so badly for his children’s first word to be “Daddy.” Yes, it’s hilarious how Bart tortures him with “Homer,” and the desire is played for laughs, but it comes from a genuine place. For Maggie to say it just makes you feel so good. Even if Homer didn’t hear it, WE heard it for him. And we know that beneath all the tomfoolery and baboonery, it would make him the happiest man in the world to know it, and….dammit to hell…where are the tissues?
My nomination is the episode where they retconned Homer and Marge having a relationship in the ’90s. It was so bad it made me cry.
Damn onions. Lisa on ice, when Bart and Lisa remember all the good times they have together growing up.
The common thread through all these? Homer wasn’t a blatant asshole, just a sympathetic idiot.
So true, and everything that went wrong around season 10.
Mother Simpson has some great lines in it. Look at Johnny Unitas. Now there’s a haircut you can set your watch to.
I. Hate. You. Walt. Freakin. Whitman… Leaves of Grass, my ass!!
I need to send this to the Prussian Consulate in Siam, post haste.
So many great episodes.
“I guess no one else wants a t-shirt.” “That’s a damn lie and you know it!”
Cmone, Where is my Jazzman? [www.youtube.com]
Once more from the top…
“Bart Sells His Soul” gets me every time. Bart praying to God as his last option. Ugh. Emotional.
and Lisa just standing there. Such a sweet moment.
The Michael Jackson episode. So bittersweet. Many tears.
The one thing I’ll never forget about “Mother Simpson” is that image of Homer looking out at the stars as the credits roll. Beautifully done.
The episode when his mom dies. It happens in the middle of the episode, but the feels are real.
“Bart sells his Soul” – The moment when Bart breaks down and prays … gah!
“Round Springfield” – When Lisa is mourning Bleeding Gums and NO ONE remembers him… sigh
“HOMR” – WHEN LISA NOTICES THE FREAKING CRAYON IS MISSING!!!
…I’ll be back, gotta get rid of these onions.
“You dial 9-1, then when I say so, dial 1 again.”
Bart Sells His Soul it almost too funny to get to me. But you’re right, it does. For me though, it’s Lisa being a good sister and buying his soul back for him. I have a little sister, too, so yeah…
…dammit, again with the onions!?
When Homer watches the sky on top of his car during the credits of Mother Simpson.
“Niagara Falls Frankie….”
I have Mother Simpson on the DVR and I haven’t been able to bring myself to watch it yet. I knew it was kinda sad when I was growing up. But now that I’ve grown and moved away, I know I’m going to have to pull myself together and call my mom as soon as it ends.
These are all great, but the one I have a major problem with is, “And Maggie Makes Three.” I don’t mean I have a problem with the episode, I mean it seriously destroys me every time I see it. I think the first time my girlfriend-now-wife saw me cry was watching this episode. I don’t mean a little dust and onions. I have that now just thinking about it. But watching it, the end of this episode makes me friggin’ sob! Full on water works. Every. Single. Time.
Ned after Krabappel’s death.