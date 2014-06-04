50 Cent Finally Responded To Aziz Ansari’s Ridiculous Grapefruit Story

50 Cent is a ridiculous human being/Vitamin Water cyborg, and I will believe anything about him. So if in Dangerously Delicious, Aziz Ansari says that he was at a restaurant with 50 Cent, who upon ordering a grapefruit soda, asked his waiter, “Why isn’t this purple?” I immediately accept ALL of it as fact. But until his Reddit AMA yesterday, no one actually asked Mr. Cent about the truthiness of Aziz’s tale.
I need to know if there is any truth behind Aziz’s Grapefruit story. Can you shed some light on that?
my grandma used to get me grapefruit juice as a kid. he’s a comedian. Ima have his ass whoop if he keeps saying that lol
So there you go: Aziz is a no-good liar. In other news:
Yo $0.50…what happened on that pitch?
I have a skeletal muscle injury on my left shoulder from excessive masturbation so take it easy lol
“lol.”
And the Grape_Fruit_Juice was probably purple.
Good point! “What’s the deal with grapefruit anyway? It’s not a grape, it’s not purple, it’s not even sweet! They should call it yellow sour softball-sized citrus fruit. That’d be easier to remember!”
Panda walks into a bar eats shoots and leaves.
Well, finally an example of how the LACK of commas saved lives.
For a “gangsta rapper”, he sure likes to “lol” a lot…
Seriously. He sounds like he’s 12 years old
Throw in a YOLO or two.
[www.youtube.com] Greg Giraldo said it best.
“ima have his ass whoop” because Mr. Half-dollar isn’t man enough to beat up a skinny comedian by himself.
He can hardly throw a baseball so I’d say he would need to.
When I was 10 years old I made the mistake of having pouring myself some grapefruit juice that was in grandma’s fridge.
Easily one of the worst decisions of my life. That stuff tastes awful, what the fuck old people?
I got used to drinking it in college. It was the only thing I could keep in the fridge and not have to worry about the roommates drinking.
Nah, best grapefruit juice actualy comes in a large can produced by Texas Juice’s
Step your grapefruit juice game up, son!
[www.redcooper.com]
Hip Hop Sucks!
This reminds me of, “If it weren’t for my horse…” [youtu.be]
Purple drank.
They should have aimed for the head.
Now the real question is… Why did Aziz use Fiddy as His Comedic Victim… And… Not Somebody like Justin Bieber… ???
Saw Aziz during that tour and that was easily my favorite joke of the set. Regardless of its validity.