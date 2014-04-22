Here’s Your First Look At Stephen Colbert On Tonight’s ‘Late Show’

Stephen Colbert is the guest of honor on tonight’s Late Show on CBS, as the host of The Colbert Report will finally sit down with David Letterman to speak face-to-face with the man that he will eventually replace. As we already know, Letterman will be retiring at some point in 2015, and Colbert will make the incredible leap from his wonderful and beloved Comedy Central show to the late night talk show circuit, where he will face off nightly against his good friend, Jimmy Fallon.
In this new clip, Letterman pays a huge compliment to his eventual successor by saying that CBS could have gone out and gotten “some boob,” just like him, but instead they went with someone a little different, despite Colbert’s claim that “every boob is like a snowflake.” While it’s just a short clip, I’d still say that Colbert has the smile of a man who simply can’t believe his luck.
Paul playing a Dr. Hook tune for the win…
“Everybody’s talking ’bout a new way of walking
Do you want to lose your mind?
Walk right in, sit right down, baby let your hair hang down”
I reckoned Colbert was going to take over for the show years ago when Dave’s production company put money in to the “Strangers With Candy” movie just so he could see it! Look forward to the whole interview tonight and for Colbert taking on the gig next year, hopefully with Amy Sedaris as his sidekick!
I’m ridiculously excited for this.
So damn happy for him. Watching him on Strangers with Candy and The Daily Show was always awesome and I never thought he’d ascend to this level but am so glad for it. This show should be amazing.
People constantly asking if Colbert is “funny enough” or can play a role other than his Report persona are idiots. He’s shows pretty clearly, in several ways that he’s got all the tools he needs to take up the job. I’ve never found Letterman very funny, and don’t watch late night much. But I do catch the Comedy Central news block during the day and it seems to me that they have to and do work harder than late night hosts. Stewart and Colbert bring in far more good laughs than Letterman et al for my money.
In short, Colbert is going to kill in Letterman’s seat, while Dave can continue his transformation into Larry King’s less sympathetic cousin.
See the thing is, I have to write something, then post it before I can see the errors.
Interested in his choice of musical accompaniment. Is he gonna have a studio a la Paul Schafer/Max Weinberg 7, or is he going to do the Jimmy Fallon route and get a cool, externally proven group to be his house band? His taste is pretty eclectic, so the latter raises all sorts of possibilities. Remember when he had Movits! on? It’d be hilarious seeing a swedish ska-funk group playing beside him each night.
a studio group. EDIT BUTTON UPROXX OR THE FIRE NEXT TIME.
He should get Pussy Riot. He was smitten by them.
I know Colbert is going to be really good taking over the Late Show, but I still don’t like it.
I guess it is for the selfish reason that I really like the “Stephen Colbert” character and don’t want to lose The Colbert Report.
Same. Regardless of how good Colbert the man is at the Late Show, I’ll always miss Colbert the character after he’s gone.
Cue Anna Kendrick beat boxing on some cups or some shit.
“His good friend, Jimmy Fallon”? By “good friend”, did you mean “guy who really kisses my ass”? Fallon is a really good as kisser, though.