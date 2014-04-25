9 TV Roles From Hank Azaria’s Early Days You Might Have Forgotten About

Hank Azaria has brought me much joy over the years — most notably as Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum on The Simpsons — and the guy has stolen the scene in just about every role he’s ever done. Even bad movies (Godzilla) are a bit more enjoyable thanks to his time on screen.
Hank Azaria has been working on The Simpsons for 25 years now — more than half his life, as today is his 49th birthday — and in that time he’s done numerous cameos and voiceover work on TV. Here are 9 small screen Hank Azaria roles from the 80s and 90s that you might have forgotten about, or have been unaware ever existed.
1. Family Ties, Joe — 1988
“Designing Women”
2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Policeman/Jerry — 1990
“Mistaken Identity”
3. Herman’s Head, Jay Nichols — 1991-1994
various episodes
4. Bethoveen The Series, Killer/Harv — 1994
various episodes
5. Tales From The Crypt, Richard — 1995
“Doctor of Horror”
6. If Not For You, Craig Schaeffer — 1995
various episodes
7. Spider-Man, Venom/Eddie Brock — 1994-1996
various episodes
8. Stressed Eric (American version) Eric Feeble — 1998
various episodes
9. Mad About You, Nat Ostertag — 1995-1999
various episodes
I was beginning to think I was the last person who remembered Herman’s Head.
That was one of my favorite Tales From The Crypt episodes. Now there’s a series I wouldn’t mind them rebooting (as long as it’s still HBO).
Why isn’t it available on HBOGo? I would love to re-watch all those.
They used to have a few seasons on HBO’s On Demand when I had Comcast, so that is odd that they don’t have any on HBOGo. I rewatched the whole series last summer, but it was through less than legal methods. So there’s always that route.
Bah. That’s too much work.
various episodes? He was a series regular.
ALso what was the other show on after Hermans Head it was like Dahrma and Greg but watchable?
Holy shit he was Venom. I really should’ve noticed that before. Hmm, maybe I did. But obviously I didn’t remember. That’s good to know, anyway.
Flying Blind with Tea Leoni?
You need to check out “Huff” — It ran for two seasons on Showtime around ’03 or so, and it’s really, really good.