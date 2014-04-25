9 TV Roles From Hank Azaria’s Early Days You Might Have Forgotten About

Hank Azaria has brought me much joy over the years — most notably as Moe Szyslak and Chief Wiggum on The Simpsons — and the guy has stolen the scene in just about every role he’s ever done. Even bad movies (Godzilla) are a bit more enjoyable thanks to his time on screen.

Hank Azaria has been working on The Simpsons for 25 years now — more than half his life, as today is his 49th birthday — and in that time he’s done numerous cameos and voiceover work on TV. Here are 9 small screen Hank Azaria roles from the 80s and 90s that you might have forgotten about, or have been unaware ever existed.

1. Family Ties, Joe — 1988

“Designing Women”

2. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Policeman/Jerry — 1990

“Mistaken Identity”

3. Herman’s Head, Jay Nichols — 1991-1994

various episodes

4. Bethoveen The Series, Killer/Harv — 1994

various episodes

5. Tales From The Crypt, Richard — 1995

“Doctor of Horror”

6. If Not For You, Craig Schaeffer — 1995

various episodes

7. Spider-Man, Venom/Eddie Brock — 1994-1996

various episodes

8. Stressed Eric (American version) Eric Feeble — 1998

various episodes

9. Mad About You, Nat Ostertag — 1995-1999

various episodes