A Brief History Of George Costanza’s Worst Fashion Moments

The most noticeable of George’s fashion preferences is his affinity for plaid. I love a comfy flannel shirt as much as the next guy, but Costanza might as well have a copyright on plaid. Over the years, George has had many clothing blunders, but these are the entries that would almost certainly make him a punchline for the late Joan Rivers. There are many moods of George Costanza besides “morning mist,” and these are the moods that land him the title of “worst dressed” in Seinfeld gang.
The Jackets
George Costanza is a simple man, he finds something that he likes and sticks with it. Which would explain why George wears virtually the same jacket over the course of the series, only with slight variations — sometimes there’s a hood sometimes not. It’s his security blanket and it comes in four colors, with red seeming to be George’s most frequent color of choice. It’s exactly the type of jacket that a successful architect/latex salesman/marine biologist would wear.
The Trench Coat
Now an importer/exporter needs something a little heavier with more room. Occasionally we see George wearing a trench coat, and I’m fairly certain he was the only person wearing one in 1993 not named Columbo or Dennis Franz, which would explain his inspiration for the coat. George’s trench coat might not do much for his stature, but it’s plenty roomy and just the type of coat one needs for smuggling a marble rye.
“Again, with the sweatpants?”
Sweatpants were invented for George Costanza. No belt, no pockets, it’s really the closest thing to pure comfort that one can get before tossing all sexual aspirations to the wind and draping themselves in total velvet. Jerry tries to cue George in on the message he’s sending to the world, but it’s a pointless endeavor. George has given up and can’t compete in society, he’s unemployed and lives with his parents so he might as well be comfortable in his misery.
That Bowling Shirt
As Burnsy pointed out in his analysis of the Seinfeld pilot, George’s earliest fashion blunder was this bowling shirt. It’s definitely out of line with the rest of George’s shirts in the show as there’s zero plaid anywhere. There’s a bowling ball and pins on the shirt, which has me wondering if George might have possibly been on a team. Could there have been another group of individuals willing to socially associate themselves with a man as slow-witted as George Costanza? Out of all the bad hats George wears on the show, this one looks the best on him, which leads me to believe it was a mistake, because we never see him wear it again.
The Velvet Tracksuit
A hideous fashion choice? Most definitely. Still, somehow George has managed to find a woman who will not only be seen in public with him while wearing his velvet suit, but also have sexual relations with him. You can’t fault a man for that. Forget the haters and do your thing, Velvet Fog.
The ill-fitting tuxedo he wore to Pagliacci comes to mind. And his choice of glasses from the “Gloria Vanderbilt Collection”.
May I have a pretzel madam?
I maintain that Jerry was a worse dresser.
Metal tipped belts. Polka dot blowsy button ups, lost and found giant eye glasses…
He wore the red jacket alot.
Can’t forget about Body Suit Man!
elaine and jerry hitting george in the gore-tex coat never gets old.
Quite right. And so many broken bottles of booze in the liquor store because of that coat.
I swear while Elaine is clutching George’s toupee and ranting at him you can hear another cast member burst out laughing. She is so great in that scene.
“YOU’RE BALD” will never not be funny. (Also, the blinds weren’t supposed to fall on Jason Alexander’s head in that scene and since they were the real, metal kind, they really hurt when they landed on his head. You can see him flinch.)
The fanny pack never had much acceptance from the general public and was largely the choice of Florida retirees and Dwayne Johnson circa 1995
You and I remember the late eighties and early nineties very differently.
YOU HAVE NO EYE FOR FASHION!
Golden Boy!
What about the ‘swooshing’ pants. That fucking hideous corduroy suit.
George didn’t borrow it, Elaine bought the hat on the Peterman account.
I came to the comments hoping someone else caught it. It was a sable hat, a water pick used as a plant waterer, and a down comforter doubled as a toga.
The toupe was the best thing that ever happened to his looks.
George often wore a long sleeve reddish polo shirt throughout the entire series. I am surprised you didn’t mention it.
Red Shirt! Red Shirt! When George wore the red shirt to spite one of his ex-GFs, the performance artist.
I find it funny that Jason Alexander kept most of his clothing from Seinfeld.