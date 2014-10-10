A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Is Coming To ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

#Sons Of Anarchy
10.10.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Charisma Carpenter sounds like the name of someone who might have worked at Colette’s escort agency, but she’s also an actress who played stuck-up popular girl (until she wasn’t) Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and will soon appear on Sons of Anarchy.

Carpenter will play Carol, a conservative administrative director at a medical facility. Further details on her role are being kept under wraps. The actress, whose credits also include The Lying Game, Greek, and Veronica Mars, will appear in an episode slated to air later this season. (Via)

I fully expect the final episode of Sons of Anarchy to be about Jax and Gemma finally working out their “mommy issues,” not unlike how Connor and Cordelia did on Angel.

What I’m saying is, they should sex themselves to death. It’s Kurt Sutter’s ultimate fantasy.

Via EW

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERCHARISMA CARPENTERSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP