A ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Is Coming To ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

Charisma Carpenter sounds like the name of someone who might have worked at Colette’s escort agency, but she’s also an actress who played stuck-up popular girl (until she wasn’t) Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel, and will soon appear on Sons of Anarchy.

Carpenter will play Carol, a conservative administrative director at a medical facility. Further details on her role are being kept under wraps. The actress, whose credits also include The Lying Game, Greek, and Veronica Mars, will appear in an episode slated to air later this season. (Via)

I fully expect the final episode of Sons of Anarchy to be about Jax and Gemma finally working out their “mommy issues,” not unlike how Connor and Cordelia did on Angel.

What I’m saying is, they should sex themselves to death. It’s Kurt Sutter’s ultimate fantasy.

Via EW