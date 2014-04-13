A Bunch Of Famous People Dropped By To Help Out Seth Rogen On ‘SNL’

SNL did what it had to do with Seth Rogen early on in his monologue: pot jokes and *Seth Rogen laugh*. Then, because they happened to be in town (and/or good friends with musical guest Ed Sheeran), a bunch of smiley famous friends, including Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, and James Franco, who’s been waiting at the Ace Hotel for a “very young” girl for three days, helped Rogen out. Zooey and T-Swift in the same room? So THAT’S where the world’s collection of rainbows went.