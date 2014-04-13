A Bunch Of Famous People Dropped By To Help Out Seth Rogen On ‘SNL’

SNL did what it had to do with Seth Rogen early on in his monologue: pot jokes and *Seth Rogen laugh*. Then, because they happened to be in town (and/or good friends with musical guest Ed Sheeran), a bunch of smiley famous friends, including Zooey Deschanel, Taylor Swift, and James Franco, who’s been waiting at the Ace Hotel for a “very young” girl for three days, helped Rogen out. Zooey and T-Swift in the same room? So THAT’S where the world’s collection of rainbows went.
Saturday Night Live ~ Hosted by Seth Rogen by HumanSlinky
Did anyone bang Taylor? Because she’s about ready for a new album.
I think the answer to that question is most likely Ed Sheeran. Good for you, little dude.
How tall is Taylor Swift? Four inches of that was shoes, but still.
She’s at least 5’10”.
Normally I really like tall women. Goddamnit Taylor Swift, stop ruining things.