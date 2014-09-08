A ‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Was Killed In A Freak Tree-Falling Accident

Molly Glynn, a stage actress who has appeared in several episodes of the NBC drama, Chicago Fire, was killed over the weekend after a tree fell on her during an unexpected storm. Glynn and her husband, Joe Foust, were out for a bike ride when a storm unexpectedly rolled into the North Chicago area. The two attempted to escape the storm when the tree fell and landed on Glynn, killing her. She was 46.
In addition to her husband, Glynn leaves behind two teenage sons. She will also be deeply missed within the Chicago theater community. In fact, she had had an audition only a few hours before she was killed in the freak accident.
“It is an incalculable loss,” said Michael Halberstam, the artistic director of the Glencoe-based Writers Theatre. “She was a loving mother and wife and everyone who met her fell in love with her.”
You can donate to a memorial trust in Glynn’s name here.
Source: AP
What a freak way to die. That is terrible. You know that was the last thing they would thing of happening to them in that situation.
My brother in law had a tree fall on the bed of his truck while he was driving in a storm. Luckily it did not hurt him other than a sore shoulder and a few bruises from the tree lifting the truck cab up after it hit the bed.
Didn’t The Happening warn us about something like this?
That almost happened to me a few weeks ago. A huge tree fell literally ten meters away from me during a huge storm
The trees were angry that day!
According to IMDB she was just in something called “Ctrl + Life + Delete”. I don’t have anything to add.
dammit.