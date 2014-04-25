A Legless Lizard Crawls Inside A Man’s Penis In The Most Insane Episode Of ‘Sex Sent Me To The E.R.’ Yet

#Nope
04.25.14 4 years ago 11 Comments

On tomorrow’s episode of TLC’s Emmy winning* Sex Sent Me to the E.R., a man going by “Shawn” visited the emergency due to trouble urinating, but was acting shifty when the nurses tried to question him about it. After the man’s wife left the room and there was a looming threat of a catheter, he finally spilled the beans and admitted that maybe he let a “legless lizard” crawl into his pee hole during an attempt to get closer to nature.

I can’t embed the preview clip because AOL is still the worst ever and greedy grinches when it comes to sharing amazing videos, but the Huffington Post helpfully drafted this synopsis:

“[A catheter is] like a truth serum,” Nguyen explains on the show. “All of sudden, the truth comes out.”

He said his ailment stemmed from his wife criticizing his sexual performance and daring him to be more adventurous.

To satisfy her, he decided to spend time some time naked in the great outdoors to find his “sexual spirit.”

“He’s frolicking around, enjoying the sunshine and being with nature is how he told me,” Nguyen said. “Then a legless lizard slithered near him.”

The unusual reptile climbed Shaw’s leg and eventually crawled into his urethra.

The clip was unclear as to what happened next, just saying that the man at first enjoyed the sensation until “the lizard got scared” — so I’ll leave that open to your interpretation and between Shawn and Shawn’s god.

(*Technically not true, but should be.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nope
TAGSNOPESEX SENT ME TO THE E.R.TLC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP