A Legless Lizard Crawls Inside A Man’s Penis In The Most Insane Episode Of ‘Sex Sent Me To The E.R.’ Yet

On tomorrow’s episode of TLC’s Emmy winning* Sex Sent Me to the E.R., a man going by “Shawn” visited the emergency due to trouble urinating, but was acting shifty when the nurses tried to question him about it. After the man’s wife left the room and there was a looming threat of a catheter, he finally spilled the beans and admitted that maybe he let a “legless lizard” crawl into his pee hole during an attempt to get closer to nature.

I can’t embed the preview clip because AOL is still the worst ever and greedy grinches when it comes to sharing amazing videos, but the Huffington Post helpfully drafted this synopsis:

“[A catheter is] like a truth serum,” Nguyen explains on the show. “All of sudden, the truth comes out.” He said his ailment stemmed from his wife criticizing his sexual performance and daring him to be more adventurous. To satisfy her, he decided to spend time some time naked in the great outdoors to find his “sexual spirit.” “He’s frolicking around, enjoying the sunshine and being with nature is how he told me,” Nguyen said. “Then a legless lizard slithered near him.” The unusual reptile climbed Shaw’s leg and eventually crawled into his urethra.

The clip was unclear as to what happened next, just saying that the man at first enjoyed the sensation until “the lizard got scared” — so I’ll leave that open to your interpretation and between Shawn and Shawn’s god.

(*Technically not true, but should be.)