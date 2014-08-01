A Local News Station Aired Spider-Man Getting Punched Instead Of Ray Rice’s Apology

#Spider-Man #Ray Rice
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.01.14 6 Comments

Ray Rice is sorry for being a coward and beating his wife, but not as sorry as Spider-Man for getting into a fight with a stranger. KMSP FOX 9 News intended to show footage of Rice’s press conference yesterday, but instead, they ended up airing a clip of a presumably smelly street Spider-Man futilely kicking some random dude. That’s pretty bad, but it could’ve been worse: at least it wasn’t Hank Pym.

Via Mediaite

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spider-Man#Ray Rice
TAGSlocal newsRAY RICESPIDER-MAN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP