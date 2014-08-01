A Local News Station Aired Spider-Man Getting Punched Instead Of Ray Rice’s Apology

Ray Rice is sorry for being a coward and beating his wife, but not as sorry as Spider-Man for getting into a fight with a stranger. KMSP FOX 9 News intended to show footage of Rice’s press conference yesterday, but instead, they ended up airing a clip of a presumably smelly street Spider-Man futilely kicking some random dude. That’s pretty bad, but it could’ve been worse: at least it wasn’t Hank Pym.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Via Mediaite