A Local News Station Aired Spider-Man Getting Punched Instead Of Ray Rice’s Apology

Ray Rice is sorry for being a coward and beating his wife, but not as sorry as Spider-Man for getting into a fight with a stranger. KMSP FOX 9 News intended to show footage of Rice’s press conference yesterday, but instead, they ended up airing a clip of a presumably smelly street Spider-Man futilely kicking some random dude. That’s pretty bad, but it could’ve been worse: at least it wasn’t Hank Pym.
How much you wanna bet that that Hank Pym beating his wife/The Wasp thing played some role in Edgar Wright getting booted off the movie?
I hate that notion of Hank Pym as a wife beater. He hit her 1 time, in the 60s by accident during a nervous break down and has been apologizing for it for the last 40 or so years since it happened and some how he gets labeled a wife beater. Meanwhile Mr. Fantastic who has also slapped his wife around without the excuse of a complete mental break on top of treating her like the village idiot and being one of the shittiest dads in all of comics and yet nobody ever talks shit about him being an abuser.
end of rant.
That is footage of a (terrible) street performer who frequents the main street in Dublin, Ireland trying to detain a junkie who stole from him.
Wow. This sort of thing happened on an episode of the Mary Tyler Moore show 40-some years ago. Fun fact: The mythical TV station where Mary Richards worked was in Minneapolis. The TV station noted here? Also in Minneapolis (or a suburb, anyway).
It will never beat this wrong news clip.
Amusing in that “Paul Rudd showing the latest clip from his movie on Conan’s show” kinda way.