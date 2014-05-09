A Man Revealed He Killed His Ex-Wife And Another Lover On A Turkish Dating Show

The man you see above may look like a perfectly normal human thumb with a skid mark mustache, but looks can be deceiving. Hey, speaking of crappy things (like poor segues): that same guy admitted to killing his wife and another lover with an axe on the Turkish dating show Luck of the Draw.

Calinak said he had eloped with his first wife, who was also his cousin, when they both were 17, after the girl’s family tried to force her to marry a widower. He said things changed after they lived with his family for five months. “Her behavior changed. The nephew of the man who wanted to marry her started to come to our village. I was jealous and I killed her, in a way,” Çalınak said…Calinak was freed from prison in an amnesty after serving more than four years on a 13-year prison term. (Via)

Calinak marrying his cousin (is he from Shelbyville?) is only the seventh weirdest thing about this story.

After remarrying, he separated from his second wife, with whom he had two children, the newspaper says. He then began an affair with a married woman, Coquette, who reneged on a promise to divorce her husband for him. The couple got in an argument, and he was defending himself with an ax while standing behind a door. “I killed her after she tried to kill me,” he said. “She was accidentally killed when I swung the ax.”

This confirms my theory that all dating show contestants are secret psychopaths. What are you hiding, Jon Hamm…?

Via USA Today