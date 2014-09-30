A New Study Reveals The Most Popular Shows To Advertise On For Each Political Party

The 2014 midterm election is barreling toward us, which means, among other things, a dramatic uptick in political commercials supporting a candidate or a cause. The FCC recently started posting information about the specifics of these local ad buys, as far as who paid for what and how much they spent on it. The reports are apparently an incomprehensible mess of PDF files, but the folks at the Washington Post tried to sift through them anyway to figure out the most popular shows to advertise on for each political party. The results will undoubtedly confirm your deeply held beliefs, regardless of exactly what those beliefs are. Politics, always fun.
Here are some of the highlights from the past couple months. Check out the Post for the full results, complete with pie charts.
Shows With More Republican Ads
– Big Bang Theory
– Modern Family
– Dr. Phil
– Fargo
– Saturday Night Live
– The View
– Rachel Ray
– Jeopardy
Shows With More Democratic Ads
– The Blacklist
– Community
– Scandal
– Reality shows (Big Brother, Survivor, The Voice)
– Morning shows (Today, Good Morning America)
– Late-night shows (Letterman, Kimmel, Fallon)
The most amazing part of the results, however, is that if the Washington Post’s figures are to be believed, one of the shows with the highest percentage of advertising dollars from Independent candidate is Family Feud. I have no idea what to extrapolate from that, but it is my new favorite fact.
Well that tells us absolutely nothing about peoples politics and viewing habits, expert that democrats like morning or even variety shows
Interesting that Modern Family has more republican ads. Clearly no one from the republican party making that decision watches that show, you know on account of them having a gay married couple
Modern Family is a safe show. It has a gay couple that are a couple of caricatures who don’t ever really show affection towards each other. So it’s the perfect show for Republicans looking to dip their toes into the pool of acceptance. It’s not like they’re going to watch Looking.
@Downbound absutely correct
I guess it depends on who you think they are advertising to.
Are they advertising to rally their base, convert opponents, or sway independents?
@Downbound couldn’t have said it better myself. This is why I can’t stand Modern Family.
Dems: “Manny is the worst!”
Repubs: “That little border kid is the worst!”
I know that The Big Bang Theory can be deemed a “safe” show, in the vein of Modern Family, but it’s called The Big Bang Theory, which is an idea that a lot of conservatives have a problem with. The show mocks creationism and Sheldon’s crazy religious mother. Is the caricature argument valid here?
I’m wondering if they’re trying to target the opposite party because why preach to the choir with your advertising? It may also be whoever has the most money to spend is spending it on the shows with the largest viewing audience. That’s how I make sense of Modern Family anyway. Big Bang Theory I get because old people watch CBS but like I said, why preach to the choir? Just trying to motivate people to vote by making them angrier about the stuff they’re already angry about?
A reason for “preaching to the choir” is to rally the base and get your choir to get up and vote.
Why would I spend valuable ad dollars trying to get people who don’t like me to vote for me when I can convince people who already like me to get fired up and turn their “eh, probably” into an “absolutely will vote for him”.
Modern Family stood out but it is likely due to audience size rather than demographic
Audience size and moderate potential voters are what most of these shows have in common. Modern Family is a perfect example of that type of audience. Actually, so is Big Bang Theory. A few of those are just to get their base fired up. Late night shows are more progressive, most useful in capturing the youth vote, and I think we all know Dr. Phil’s demo. But this list says very little until you narrow it down to when positive and negative ads are run and by region. But what do I know? I just work in politics.
I’m a conservative who loves Modern Family and Big Bang Theory. Everyone who cant understand why is demonstrating yet ANOTHER huge hypocrisy of the Left, that whole acceptance and not discriminating or broad-brushing people.. oh, wait. that’s EXACTLY what you people do.
Conservatives are fundamentally more human and empathetic.
LOL