A ‘Newsroom’ Writer Was ‘Kicked Out Of The Room’ Over Concerns About The Campus Rape Episode

For the first three episodes of the season, I wasn’t hate-watching The Newsroom — I was watching it. Many of the show’s early, laughably obvious problems had been fixed. Maggie was no longer a ditz with the brain of a baby; she was a competent reporter who pulled a fast one on Toby from The Office. Neal was given a sense of purpose after getting a file containing 27,000 stolen government documents. And Jim, well, Jim’s actually still the worst, a snobby crusader against bloggity bloggers with their evil blogging. But the last two episodes have ruined any semblance of goodwill the first half of the show’s third and final season earned.
Last week’s “Contempt” was all about how the Internet is ruining everything, or something, while last night’s “Oh Shenandoah” was as timely as it was awful. Basically, Charlie demands that Don visit a female student (played by Selina Meyer’s daughter!) at Princeton who says she had been raped. Why her, in particular? Because she created a website that allows women to publicly identify the men who sexually abused them, and her story will bring in ratings. But Don tells her to refuse to participate in an on-air debate with the guy she claims raped her, not because that’s seriously f*cked up but because her website could be used to make false allegations.
Here’s what the New Yorker’s Emily Nussbaum had to say:
Look, The Newsroom was never going to be my favorite series, but I didn’t expect it to make my head blow off, all over again, after all these years of peaceful hate-watching. Don’s right, of course: a public debate about an alleged rape would be a nightmare. Anonymous accusations are risky and sometimes women lie about rape (Hell, people lie about everything). But on a show dedicated to fantasy journalism, Sorkin’s stand-in doesn’t lobby for more incisive coverage of sexual violence or for a responsible way to tell graphic stories without getting off on the horrible details or for innovative investigations that could pressure a corrupt, ass-covering system to do better. Instead, he argues that the idealistic thing to do is not to believe her story. Don’s fighting for no coverage: he’s so identified with falsely accused men and so focused on his sorrowful, courtly discomfort that, mainly, he just wants the issue to go away. And Don is our hero! (Via)
Don is ostensibly worried about Mary’s website and the danger of anonymous accusations. So he wants Mary to turn down the ACN interview–in which she’s not only not making an anonymous accusation but in which the accused will have the chance to defend himself. This is literally the opposite of the criticism of the Rolling Stone story–that the magazine’s reporter did not speak to any of the accused gang-rapists, or attempt to track them down, or even explain what it did or did not do about them. ACN has done all that, and Don wants to scuttle the story anyway, because he doesn’t like the website. Because “there’s no way” some woman won’t use it to make a false rape accusation. Because think of the theoretical Stanford Medical School applications! (Via)
But most damning of all were these tweets from Alena Smith, a Newsroom staff writer.
https://twitter.com/internetalena/status/541801655897817088
https://twitter.com/internetalena/status/541802313799585793
https://twitter.com/internetalena/status/541802481869524993
https://twitter.com/internetalena/status/541802772086001664
The Newsroom series finale airs next week. The series will not be missed.
I will miss it.
I think that Sorkin has raised topics that no one else will cover. Dated – yes but that’s the point of a show that covers the past.
Like what? The oil spill? Killing bin Laden? The myth of the golden age of tv journalism? Yeah, nobody touched that stuff.
That is the most brutally direct and honest thing that I’ve seen said about a tv show in years.
So Sorkin is team #notallmen? In theory, I mean. I know he hates the Internet.
Read this post twice and I’m still not sure what you’re so upset about.
You see, the correct way to deal with sexual assault is just assume all women are being truthful about it all the time and automatically convict men, both judiciously and in court of public opinion. Because the way to fix our woefully sad system is to go to the extreme opposite end! And if your disagree you’re supporting a rape culture
your comment is why sorkin may be right in hating the internet. because if there would be a point to explaining it to you, i would, but there isn’t, because you’ve already made up your mind, and any point i have will be refuted in your mind before you finish reading a sentence.
that said, i don’t think you are entirely wrong, just mostly.
Not surprised the Newsroom writing team is a bunch of mansplainers.
Why won’t those damn bloggers just get off his lawn already!?
Debate your rapist live on air. I’m pretty sure that’s where News is headed anyways, Sorkin could quite possibly be predicting the future while using the past.
I honestly don’t know why the outrage here . . . and if I don’t ever have to see the term ‘mansplain’ again, I would be a happier person.
Yup. I didn’t see the episode so I can’t really comment on that side of it, but anyone that’s used that word unironically and without quote marks around it probably should jump off a cliff.
With the rapin’ and the tapin’ and the hippin’ and the hoppin’
This is why I always carry a spoon that tests my pudding for roofies.
I think everyone missed the real point of this episode. It took like eight weeks for Sam Waterston to become so broken by new media he had a heart attack and died! His heart literally gave up on him and stopped working because of an app.
Also, they didn’t really acknowledge the fact that Will has gone insane and is not only suffering from visual hallucinations of his father but actively debating them (and threatening them, which…probably not good). I’m sure that’s a thing that just goes away, right?
See, I just saw that as a narrative tool, not as a manifestation of a serious mental breakdown.
Well yeah it was definitely meant as a narrative tool, but there’s no reason they couldn’t have just as easily had an actual other inmate in the cell with him. There’s literally no reason not to have used a real person except for “because daddy issues” which seems like a strange thing to shoehorn into the second to last episode of the series. Ghost dad is pretty over the top (and ridiculously unnecessary), especially as it contrasts to the real death of one of the main characters.
He saw his father in jail because he drank some rosewater before going in.
WHOA
Brutally forced daddy issues in a Sorkin series? Why, I never!
I thought it was a fine episode. Also, I didn’t realize the series finale was next week. I’ll miss this show a lot.
The laughably ridiculous melodrama is where I have to draw the line. Like the author, I wasn’t hate-watching this until the last few weeks. Maggie and Jim, whatever. Two ugly people getting together isn’t much of a story line. Being bought by Ryan? Okay, that’s also dumb, but okay. But then SPOILER ALERT when Sam Waterston goes down like Frazier, I had to laugh out loud. So dumb.
I liked the ep. It was emotionally manipulative as fuck. This season has been great, and the blogging parts where bloggers get “bonuses” is spot on because they don’t, ever. The rape segment had two people having two valuable arguments with no winning side. They both share negative/positives attributes.
“emotionally manipulative as fuck” should have been the official synopsis.
I was more upset with the cheap way they killed Charlie, and that stupid twist with Herc/Devil.