A ‘Walking Dead’ Fan Favorite May Have Just Filmed Their Death Scene

#Spoilers #AMC #The Walking Dead
06.02.14 4 years ago 32 Comments

The Walking Dead is a show without a true ending. That’s the entire point of the comic books — they could go on forever, which can be frustrating from a storytelling standpoint, but it makes sense. When you’re busy killing zombies, fighting humans, and eating pudding, you might not have the time to search for The Cure (related: Robert Smith has been a zombie since 1982). Point is, everyone dies (happy!), and the final episode could conceivably have an entire different cast than the one in the pilot. Of the 16 essential “Atlanta Survivors” (sorry, Morales & Co.), only five are still alive. That number could be even lower if this Spoiling Dead rumor is true. Beware: SPOILERS INSIDE.

We have heard from multiple sources about a possible death. Word is the death of Glenn was filmed yesterday. It’s possible it could be someone else, but multiple sources stated Glenn. Reports are the set was locked down and everyone was told the cast would not be coming out. Adding fuel to the fire: Steven reportedly left set at 2 or right around then. It’s said that Steven was hugging production members and shaking everyone’s hand while leaving. (Via)

Obviously this could be total bull honky (maybe Steven Yeun was pretending to be Judah Friedlander in the “Everyday” music video?), but if it’s not, Asian is the new black.

Via the Spoiling Dead Fans

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spoilers#AMC#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCspoilersThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP