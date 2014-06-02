A ‘Walking Dead’ Fan Favorite May Have Just Filmed Their Death Scene

The Walking Dead is a show without a true ending. That’s the entire point of the comic books — they could go on forever, which can be frustrating from a storytelling standpoint, but it makes sense. When you’re busy killing zombies, fighting humans, and eating pudding, you might not have the time to search for The Cure (related: Robert Smith has been a zombie since 1982). Point is, everyone dies (happy!), and the final episode could conceivably have an entire different cast than the one in the pilot. Of the 16 essential “Atlanta Survivors” (sorry, Morales & Co.), only five are still alive. That number could be even lower if this Spoiling Dead rumor is true. Beware: SPOILERS INSIDE.
We have heard from multiple sources about a possible death. Word is the death of Glenn was filmed yesterday. It’s possible it could be someone else, but multiple sources stated Glenn. Reports are the set was locked down and everyone was told the cast would not be coming out. Adding fuel to the fire: Steven reportedly left set at 2 or right around then. It’s said that Steven was hugging production members and shaking everyone’s hand while leaving. (Via)
Obviously this could be total bull honky (maybe Steven Yeun was pretending to be Judah Friedlander in the “Everyday” music video?), but if it’s not, Asian is the new black.
since when was glenn a fan favorite? he became useless the moment after he saved rick the first time… which in hindsight made him more useless…
Glenn was a fan favorite like three seasons ago.
You really shoe-horned that ‘Asian is the new black’ quip at the end there. Like, man, an Asian guy dies and you’ve nothing else to say?
Single Maggie, yum.
Dangit Tyrone!
Damn it, Tyrone. You beat me to it. Sleep with one eye open.
I’m not believing this until they announce Glenn’s new CBS show where he solves crimes by having sex with women who are way out of his league.
Well we know we won’t lose Rick and Carl and if Daryl dies, etc, etc.
Meaning that the number of original cast members who could go dwindles quickly to either Glenn or Carol. Seeing as to how Carol has taken on a number of different roles, Glenn makes sense. His loss is a gut punch and it impacts multiple characters.
Here’s where I drop my gratuitous “they should have killed Daryl last season” line.
Well, Glen does die in the comic and as much as they’re trying to not be the comic…their is still the source material. Though if they’re going that route then Maggie is preggers.
The problem is that Glenn’s death in the comics is very much tied into Negan. We, as the reader/audience, learn a lot about Negan by him beating Glenn to death.
Since the producers have said that they will eventually get to Negan, if Glenn dies before he is introduced then someone else that means a lot to the show will have to die instead. I’m worried that that means Daryl.
Yoni – Agreed, however to play Devil’s Advocate, Andrea is still alive and well i the comic and is a main character, yet she’s bee dead on the show.
Mr. List – Pretty sure if they watch Negan beat anyone on their team to death with his bare hands and/or a bat (Lucile) it’ll let the viewer see all they need about Negan’s persona.
Yeah, the beauty of it is they only need to introduce the saviors after they leave/takeover terminus and then bam; Negan.
And yeah I know the whole Andrea thing but, they’ve also said how they want to get back to closeness of the comic…something that usually works out for the best.
Glenn can be both a fun and annoying character but, the best part is that glenn killer in the comic is someone ive been waiting for so hopefully this means his character will be a big part of the next season, which should make it pretty awesome. unless they deviate and the terminus people kill him which would be lame.
Yeah I was really hoping they were going to have whats his name Daryl ran into be Negan but nope……
I’m trying to remember the comics but how long after Negan is introduced does Glenn die? Also don’t they have to find the other village, meet up at the farm at all, etc. Etc?
Same issue.
If it is Glenn, my guess is they substitute another character for the way he died in the comic. Like they did with Tyrese and the Governor. Having Negan kill someone like Daryl will be a lot more crazy and affecting than Glen.
Not if they play the Maggie being pregnant thing. They can build it pretty well.
Calling it: They’ll kill Glenn off this season, Tyrese will die when they introduce Negan.
Glen used to be fun, now that he’s all in love hes kinda lame. Yes id worry if maggie was my chick too.
Too bad they keep waffling on that Chew adaptation. I know he’s the lead in that.
Actually he’s voicing Tony in the animated version.
Looks like he has a terrible mishap and slips off of a stack of phone books while passionately making out with Maggie. Great way to go, though!
I wonder if the group will leave Terminus, or if they take it over and make it what the Alexandria Safe Zone is in the comics. Either way if Glenn is leaving, at least we know we get Negan in the finale. I doubt they would kill Glenn any other way, or give Darryl his death instead. Maybe Tyreese, but I think they’re going to go easy on the main characters dying in the TV show. TV audience is much different than the comic readers, who love that no one is safe. Well Rick and Carl are safe, even if Kirkman says they aren’t. TV viewers want to see the people they’ve grown attached to. The familiar faces, and experience the story with those characters. Not saying no main characters will die, but don’t think as many will die.
1. people flip their shit when a pic of The Mountain comes up with “is it possible to crush a person’s head”, like it’s seriously the worst thing this site has ever done, and a totally irredeemable mistake, even though they elected to not watch it live for whatever reason
2. no one gives a shit when they basically say “someone just filmed a death scene” and showing two characters?
How is that not worse, actually spoiling a future even as opposed to recapping something that happened last night, where people know damn well they’re taking a risk by surfing pop culture sites? Is it because no one gives a shit about TWD anymore?
Glenn is the character whose death I am not only ok with, but have been waiting for. It’s not the actor, he does fine. It’s the character. He has been pissing me off. Such a codependent whiney bitch.
I’m gonna get flack for this, but I like Glenn. A lot. Probably more-so than Rick and anyone else. Daryl of course gets the top spot, but I think Glenn just might be 2nd for me. I’ve always found him funny and likeable, sa well as resourceful, helpful, and strong. I never had much of a problem of any of the “stupid” stuff he’s done on the show either (save for somehow walking back to the site last season after having drove like 300 miles in the opposite direction in a world where there’s no speed limits).
If he really is gonna go this season, I seriously hope it’s the season finale, just so we get 12 or 16 more episodes with him.