Aaron Sorkin Apologized For Subjecting The World To ‘The Newsroom’

After two disappointing seasons, filled with nearly as many broken phones as comically incompetent characters, Aaron Sorkin has finally admitted that The Newsroom isn’t what he hoped it would be. Speaking at a Tribeca Film Festival event yesterday, Sorkin smugly apologized for his HBO series and hey, remember that time Maggie went to Africa and cut off her hair? The hell was that?
“I’m going to let you all stand in for everyone in the world, if you don’t mind. I think you and I got off on the wrong foot with The Newsroom and I apologize and I’d like to start over,” Sorkin told the audience after interviewer (and former President Obama speech writer) Jon Favreau asked about what he’s learned about the media doing the series. “I think that there’s been a terrible misunderstanding. I did not set the show in the recent past in order to show the pros how it should have been done. That was and remains the furthest thing from my mind. I set the show in the recent past because I didn’t want to make up fake news. It was going to be weird if the world that these people were living in did not in any way resemble the world that you were living in… Also, I wanted the option of having a terrific dynamic that you can get when the audience knows more than the characters do… So, I wasn’t trying to and I’m not capable of teaching a professional journalist a lesson. That wasn’t my intent and it’s never my intent to teach you a lesson or try to persuade you or anything.” (Via)
It’s not the Captain Hindsight framing that bothers me, or at least not the ONLY thing that bothers me. I’m much more offended by how utterly uninteresting the characters are. The Newsroom can chug along fine when it’s a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to work at a 24-hour news channel, but when the pace slows down, and Sorkin returns to Will and MacKenzie’s stuffy relationship, it becomes inept.
Plots like this don’t help, either.
As the Tribeca event was happening on the same day as the 2014 Boston Marathon, Sorkin told the audience that an episode of The Newsroom was filming in California about the bombing at last year’s marathon. The creator also said it was the first time he was ever not on the set of something he’s written. “I haven’t become an expert in anything. I’m not sophisticated when it comes to politics, when it comes to journalism. I’m not as smart as the characters are or, as you can see, as articulate,” he said, stumbling over his words. “I want to make it clear: I don’t know nothin’,” he eventually added. (Via)
That folksy, aw shucks attitude is cute, until you remember The Newsroom is doing an episode on the marathon bombing. Hasn’t Boston suffered enough?
The Newsroom definitely has it’s share of issues, but something about it kept me coming back week after week despite that horrendous Allison Pill lady.
She’s perfectly charming and attractive.
She’s fucking great in Scott Pilgrim and Milk.
I loved Scott Pilgrim, but she was in no way great (let alone fucking great) in her role. She was basically just there.
Didn’t see Milk, so can’t comment there.
I love Scott Pilgrim and Milk. She doesn’t make an impression in Pilgrim and she’s barely even in Milk.
She’s a decent actress, and the show doesn’t suck. 98% of television is far worse.
“Horrendous” seems harsh. She plays a poorly-written character; we shouldn’t hold that against her.
Echoing dissident on principle.
But also because I’ve met actresses and models and they are, no surprise, really fucking hot IRL.
I like The Newsroom, the last episode of last season made me want to puke though.
So I know it’s not him, but every time I see Favreau’s name my mind immediately associates the guy from swingers writing speeches for the President…
I imagine Iron Man’s bodyguard
I imagine a guy wearing a George Clinton shirt on his way to the a P-funk show.
Fuck it, I’ll say it. I like Newsroom just fine. Come at me, bros.
With support. As I enjoy it as well
I’m with you, I was a fan also.
I am in agreement with you. I enjoyed the show.
Still a fan. I really enjoy the show.
Same. Warts and all.
One of my favorite shows so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
That second quote is a little bit too Matlock-y
The writer of this article lies in the headline. Sorkin wasn’t apologizing for the show. He was apologizing to the people not bright enough to understand that the only reason he was using real news is that he didn’t want to make it up. It’s clear that the writer of this article has a thing against the Newsroom but really, we’re talking about an incredibly well written and acted show that manages to be on HBO and doesn’t feel the need to constantly swear or get their actors naked every other scene. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that but there are more fictional strip clubs in HBO shows than there are actual strip clubs.)
Not sure if Uproxx works this way, but normally writers don’t come up with the headlines for their own articles, an editor does.
The article seems to echo the headline. I’d bet Josh came up with it.
I liked the original series of The Newsroom, which centered on Peter Kraus and Josh Charles as sporting news anchors, and Sorkin wasn’t smugly submitting his old scripts with a cover letter that says “new” on the front.
Aaron Sorkin has a style. It’s been his style on Sports Night, on West Wing, on Studio 60, and on Newsroom. Like David E. Kelly but with more talent.
Don’t get me wrong, I like Sports Night also. But pretending that Newsroom = recycled Sports Night is simply not paying attention.
Welcome to modern day uproxx. the irony is that in an article about journalism, kurp commits the journalistic sin of using a non-veridical sensationalistic headline. seriously, i come to this website a lot less frequently than i used to. it’s bad.
I’ve only seen the Bin Laden assassination episode, but that was the worst TV drama episode I’ve seen on television.
I’m disappointed that the headline is the same one on HuffPo according to Google.
As someone working in a newsroom (a real cable news network newsroom not like “I ran the camera for my college tv station that three people watched) I honestly like the show a lot. It’s a little overdone, but I really like the fact that it’s done with real news and I get to see how they “sorkinize” the things I actually lived through in real time.
I know it’s not real. But I like it. It’s the fun version of an actually really, really, really tedious and stressful job. It’s to me a lot more realistic than it needs to be, and maybe that’s the downfall of the show. Most people who don’t work in the industry don’t think that it’s like that but it kinda is, up to and including the owner of the network telling people how not to do their jobs when it conflicts with their own interests or advertisers.
If it’s realistic, you and the people in your industry are fucking idiots.
I have the same problem with Sorkin that I have with Kevin Smith. None of their characters are characters; they’re all just vessels for dialogue, and sometimes stuff happens to them.
It’s cool the first time, but after that you realize they’re not really trying.
You summed up my issues with the show perfectly. Also, it doesn’t help that I enjoyed Sorkin’s other shows quite a bit, so when he “reheats” old dialogue, it’s noticeable as hell.
They’re all the same vessels, too, regardless of the show. And then just to be sure there main hero is a Sorkin stand-in who pontificates to stupid women ad nausum because Sorkin is a hack piece of shit.
Man, if Sorkin is that articulate with his head up his own ass, imagine how clear he’d sound otherwise…
Man, when is season 3 going to happen already?
I like the Newsroom. I’ll be sorry to see it go. I’m also sorry to hear that it’s not something he’s proud of.
But then I’ve liked all of his stuff to date. Yes, I see the flaws. I just think they’re flaws from over-reaching, not the typical lack of effort/lack of originality flaws on other shows and that’s way more permissible.
I hope that the entire Sorkin and Favreau discussion took place as they walked at a clipped pace through a winding set of hallways.
And in one continuous shot
You know it did. Sorkin drags a large maze-like contraption to all festivals for exactly that purpose. It’s like Sorkin’s version of the pope-mobile.
And of course Sorkin explained to Favreau how to do his own job, and was right, during the conversation.
Whatever, it’s a good show. Far better than Studio 60 was.
Studio 60’s whole premise was that SNL had become stale and predictable and that this new team of comedy writers were there to shake things up…
…and then for their cold opening they copied pretty much wholesale a bit done by David Hyde Pearce on SNL ten years before (they used the same song and everything)
The other sketches were also pretty bad.
I guess what I’m saying is–in more words than Martin–is that that was a pretty low bar.
Even taking Studio 60 out of the equation, Newsroom is just flat out a solid and very entertaining show.
Studio 60 had so much wrong with it, on so many levels.
Martin, I have to call you out on the explosive diarrhea. I have, on occasion, seen stars during a bout of explosive diarrhea. No stars are seen on The Newsroom.
I think that the newsroom is a pretty bad show that takes up HBO time and resources that–as a subscriber–I’d prefer to see go elsewhere.
My specific problems with it are:
1) The anvilicious lectures
2) The hindsight smugness
3) News stories from a year ago aren’t that interesting
4) Nor are the characters
5) TV news is a dying medium anyway
6) I feel like they are waxing nostalgic about some bullshit Walter Cronkite utopia that never really existed
A much, much better show about politics and the media is Veep
Excellent list, and couldn’t agree more, especially on Veep.
I had to look this word up. Anvilicious:Conveyed in a heavy-handed, unsubtle way; preachy.
Yes, but I like to think my smugness is organic. Theirs is derived from hindsight, which I feel is cheating.
Echo all of that
Relax, this is its final season.
It’s already had two seasons too many.
The truth is he needs to go back on the blow. Lest west wing was good in those days.
Pretty much why I stopped watching The Newsroom, just did not do their homework.
Like every Sorkin show/movie, the characters were all impossibly quick witted. People, no matter how smart, can’t think as fast as his characters speak. Other than that, it was okay. There were several amazing slams of the political far right, as there were in West Wing.
The Newsroom has some pretty big flaws but it delivered big often enough for me to enjoy it. I don’t mind it being set in past events and giving us an idealized version of the coverage. Whatever. It works most of the time. Lack of clear character motivation is a big problem and that whole Africa thing. The episode where Daniels’ character has his dad died while doing a newscast is an example of why it’s worth watching. Still better than 90% of the network and reality stuff all over TV these days.
