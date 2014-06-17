KABOOM: About Last Night’s Explosive Episode Of ’24: Live Another Day’

Hey, you know what? It’s been a little while since we checked in with the new version of 24, 24: Live Another Day. Let’s see what they’ve been up t-…

Oh… Oh my.

That, for those of you who haven’t been keeping up with the latest adventures of Jack Bauer, is the President of the United States getting blown to smithereens in the middle of an empty, fully lit Wembley Stadium, courtesy of a drone controlled by Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones, who is a terrorist now. Here, look.

That is almost definitely the sweetest, most tender depiction of a world leader being assassinated by an unmanned flying war machine that I have ever seen. Top five, at least.

And this happened in an episode where the head of the United States’ counter-terrorism operations in London spent about 45 minutes of the hour whispering treason into a phone with a secret scrambler attachment that he keeps locked in his office, and right on the heels of an episode where terrorists blew up a hospital because they were worried Jack would extract their location from a member of their organization who had just been hit by by a bus, which he was attempting to do by applying pressure to the stump of her pinky that had recently been cut off at the command of her evil mother, who, again is Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones.

So if you were wondering if 24 is still doing the most 24 things possible 100% percent of the time (taking things to 24 on a scale of 1-10, if you will), the answer is a resounding yes. Obviously.