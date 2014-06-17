KABOOM: About Last Night’s Explosive Episode Of ’24: Live Another Day’

Hey, you know what? It’s been a little while since we checked in with the new version of 24, 24: Live Another Day. Let’s see what they’ve been up t-…
Oh… Oh my.
That, for those of you who haven’t been keeping up with the latest adventures of Jack Bauer, is the President of the United States getting blown to smithereens in the middle of an empty, fully lit Wembley Stadium, courtesy of a drone controlled by Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones, who is a terrorist now. Here, look.
That is almost definitely the sweetest, most tender depiction of a world leader being assassinated by an unmanned flying war machine that I have ever seen. Top five, at least.
And this happened in an episode where the head of the United States’ counter-terrorism operations in London spent about 45 minutes of the hour whispering treason into a phone with a secret scrambler attachment that he keeps locked in his office, and right on the heels of an episode where terrorists blew up a hospital because they were worried Jack would extract their location from a member of their organization who had just been hit by by a bus, which he was attempting to do by applying pressure to the stump of her pinky that had recently been cut off at the command of her evil mother, who, again is Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones.
So if you were wondering if 24 is still doing the most 24 things possible 100% percent of the time (taking things to 24 on a scale of 1-10, if you will), the answer is a resounding yes. Obviously.
Well, if Arsenal can beat a scuffling mid table club for the F.A. Cup there… pretty much anything is possible.
I’m just saying going out by Drone strike has to be the top of the Gangsta chain.
“Oh you got shot in a hail of bullets? Pussy! It took a flying pseudo stealth bomber death machine to kill me mother fucker!”
They wanted to kill of the president in season 4, but Fox wouldn’t let them. So when they shot down Air Force One on the show they said the president had survived, but was in a coma. Now it’s time for Jack Bauer to go America all over everybody’s ass.
Technically, Heller resigned, so they didn’t kill a President.
So, not-Robb-Stark is totally going to cut his mom out of the loop and refuse to destroy the drones now, right?
1) wouldn’t it have been awesome if they actually got Robb Stark?
2) That would be my guess. Every 24 season has predictable twists.
-there’s a thing happening
-jack/cia/ctu/whatever find out it’s a prelude to another thing
-they find out who’s behind the test thing
-they can’t get to him/her before finding out about the main thing
-main badguy isn’t the main badguy
-There’s a mole/traitor! Who framed/murdered/whatever another person!
-Rinse/repeat.
No silent clock at the end for President Heller. What a shame. Unless…. MAYBE HE’S NOT REALLY DEAD!
Outrageous. Then again I was outraged that those bros from last season didn’t get one, so maybe my standards are low.
William Devane was fantastic in this episode!
And night sure falls fast in London.
Great symbolism here in that all soccer fields should be destroyed because it is the sport of terrorists.
If Aaron Pierce was running the secret service this shit would have never happened!
The one thing that bothers me about this show is that the Jack and Pres Heller seem to be pushing the Brits around on their own soil. The British Prime Minister keeps coming to Heller to ask permission to run ops in his own country. WTF?
This fucking show
I know Jack isn’t dead obviously, but wasn’t he standing pretty damn close to all that?
The only thing that would have made this scene better is if the actor playing the president was one of the following :same actor as Walder Frey, Roose Bolton, or Charles Dance