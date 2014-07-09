About The Controversial ‘Seinfeld’ Episode That Never Aired, Which Featured Kramer’s Original First Name

Many people don’t realize that before “The Contest” there was “The Bet,” an early second season episode of Seinfeld that was written and cast, and sets were even built, but the episode was never filmed. Also known as “The Gun,” the episode was written by Larry Charles and was meant to be a funny “dark-themed” episode. Unfortunately, it ended up being so dark that Julia Louis Dreyfus — and the director — refused to do it.
In the episode, Elaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus) bought a handgun for her own protection, and according to Jason Alexander, the scene in the script that initially made her balk was when Elaine held the gun to her head and asked “where do you want it Jerry? The Kennedy? Or [holds the gun to her stomach] The McKinley?”
Over on Screencrush, Mike Ryan had an opportunity to talk with the writer of that episode, Larry Charles, and the would-be director of that episode, Tom Cherones. He asked them both if the episode had come later in the series, after Seinfeld had established itself, if “The Gun” would’ve made it to air. Charles thought so, but Cherones remained doubtful.
Larry Charles: “There were no ideas that were off limits.”
Tom Cherones: “You can’t make a funny show about guns, in my opinion.”
Larry Charles: “I don’t agree with that, though. I respect his opinion, but I don’t think there’s anything that’s not funny, necessarily.”
Could the episode have made a statement about gun use or gun control?
Tom Cherones: “Well, I don’t know about that. It was a comedy show. We weren’t trying to make statements.”
Larry Charles: “It’s all a question of how you handle it. From ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ you can draw from all kinds of sources where guns are used for comedic effect.”
Charles also added that a show like Louie or Curb Your Enthusiasm would have absolutely no problem making that episode today, and I’d also add that Julia Louis Dreyfus would have zero problem with those exact same lines in an episode of Veep (in fact, I’m surprised she hasn’t made a subtle reference to them yet).
But the other revealing fact that Mike Ryan uncovered in talking with Larry Charles is that they’d originally given Kramer a completely different first name in “The Bet.” As most people know, Kramer’s first name is Cosmo, which we didn’t discover until the 97th episode of the series. However, in “The Bet,” Larry Charles had written him another name:
“It was Conrad. Because I was kind of thinking of Conrad Birdie from ‘Bye Bye Birdie.’ So, it was Conrad, actually. And then eventually it became Cosmo. I remember feeling mixed feelings because I had named him Conrad. Although, Cosmo is a great name. But Conrad was good, too.”
Conrad? So, maybe it’s good “The Bet” never aired. Had it, the episode might have turned a lot of viewers away, and Seinfeld might not have become the biggest sitcom of all time. More importantly, we would’ve had Conrad Kramer instead of Cosmo. And no offense to Charles, but Conrad is a terrible name for that character.
Source: Screencrush
It just doesn’t make sense. Espeically at the time, wasn’t early Elaine supposed to be like annoyingly liberal? Where she wouldn’t even eat at Poppy’s because he was prochoice? So her buying a gun would have come out of nowhere
‘Cause Elaine’s never hypocritical.
& she dumped the mover guy because of his abortion opinions.
She was liberal but her father was also a badass and maybe tat would have rubbed off on her.
“You can’t make a funny show about guns, in my opinion.”
Simpsons did it.
Always Sunny did it.
the republican party is doing it.
“Hey guys, whats a pregnancy test look like?’
…
“Well then this is definitely a gun”
And its been politicized. Well that was fun while it lasted. Thanks Oates.
The Cartridge Family will forever remain my favorite Simpsons episode
I meant the thread jerk ass
@Staubachivr The fact that you can’t laugh about politics does not necessarily mean that you are a douche, but it certainly doesn’t bode well. Also, “jerk ass”? C’monnnn
A) Jerk ass was a Simpsons reference (what Homer yelled to get people out of his way in the episode with the cult, keeping in the spirit of the Simpsons being mentioned)
B) I can laugh about politics. But others on here cannot. I didn’t feel like seeing this thread devolve in a screaming match between Otto Man and others about gun control, and Oates was clearly trying to be an instigator, not trying to be humorous
@Derbel: Without guns, the Darkest Timeline wouldn’t exist.
Conrad was the name of the handyman that built Jerry’s new cabinets, and also put the clock under Georges desk. Conrad, Conny, or Con, whatever you prefer.
Can I at least get a stool in here?
“You can’t make a funny show about guns, in my opinion.” AHEM.
“It’s a handgun! Isn’t it great? This is the trigger, and this is the thing you point at whatever you want to die.”
“I felt this incredible surge of power, like God must feel when he’s holding a gun.”
This is a show that had an episode about abortion, and several jokes about serial killers.
Oh and that time George almost fucked his cousin to spite his parents
And that time George pretty much killed Susan.
And that time Kramer was almost drowned because he was sleep deprived.
And that episode about jacking off/flicking the bean
So spare me the outrage that suicide would have been too dark.
Also they had a suicide joke, where that guy lands on George’s car and he tries to get paid for it.
And that joke where Newman keeps threatening to kill himself and Kramer’s yelling “I’m waiting!” and asks if he wants to see a movie later
Also Newman tried to eat Kramer. So there’s that.
And a disabled woman is given a defective wheelchair and is last seen rolling down a hill, out of control.
Tangent alert: Wasn’t George somewhat justified in seeking recompense for his totaled car? I mean, this is a hospital that let a suicidal patient wander the halls asking for directions. I never really understood that administrator’s outrage. George could have absolutely won if he took that to court.
While I agree with you on principle, I’m not sure I can agree with you on execution from what I’ve read. I can see the joke in my head and it isn’t funny. Nor is having Kramer being named Conrad.
Perhaps the rest of the script just wasn’t all that funny?