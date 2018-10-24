Adam Sandler’s Musical Tribute To Chris Farley In His Netflix Special Will Make You Cry

10.24.18

Chris Farley and Adam Sandler aren’t as inextricably linked as Farley and David Spade, but they were on SNL for the same number of seasons (1990-1991 to 1994-1995), and Farley appeared in many of Sandler’s movies, including a memorable cameo as the fed-up bus driver in Billy Madison.

Farley passed away in 1997, but the “funniest guy of all-time,” as the Hotel Transylvania star recently called his friend, is still on his mind: during his Netflix comedy special 100% Fresh (which sits at, uh, “Tomatometer Not Available…” on Rotten Tomatoes), Sandler played a song about Farley. It’s a rare moment of genuine emotion for the funny-man, who visibly struggles to hold back tears.

Sample lyrics to the musical eulogy (which begins an hour in) include:

I saw him in the office crying with his headphones on
Listening to a KC and the Sunshine Band song
I said, “Buddy, how the hell is that making you so sad?”
Then he laughed and said, “Just thinkin’ about my dad”

The last big hang we had was at Timmy Meadows’ wedding party
We laughed our balls off all night long, all because of Farley
But a few months later the party came to an end
We flew out to Madison to bury our friend
Nothing was harder than saying goodbye
Except watching Chris’ father have his turn to cry

Yeah, I miss hanging out watching you trying to get laid
But most of all I miss watching you f*ck with Spade
You’re a legend like you wanted, but I wish you were still here with me
And we were getting on a plane to shoot Grown Ups 3

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh is available on Netflix now.

