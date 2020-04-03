Adam Sandler’s Quarantine Song Is An Inspiring Anthem To The Real Heroes Out There

This is how Adam Sandler wins. On Thursday, the Uncut Gems star (and Oscar snub) virtually dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he debuted a new song. No, it’s not a sequel to “Dip Doodle” (although, not the worst idea) — it’s about the healthcare workers who are going to “save us from this mess.”

The anthem of our time, currently untitled, pays tribute to the heroic doctors and nurses in America and around the world who are risking their lives in the fight against coronavirus. It’s sweet, but not lacking in Sandler’s endearingly silly humor. Lyrics include, “Doctors brought us into this world as babies/Doctors take good care of your grandma / Doctors always give you an old lollipop after hitting your knee with a hamma,” and, “Nurses give you ice packs and pain medication while your doctor is smoking on the roof / Doctors and nurses will save us from this mess if we get them the supplies that they need / And I hope they save us soon ‘cause I’m really, really sick of my family.”

Sandler also thanked the “Italian doctors in Italy and all the Spanish doctors in Spain / And God bless Chinese doctors in China and also Chinese doctors in America,” while issuing a dire warning for the future of the country: “I’m teaching math to my kids, and that can’t be good for America.” You can watch the whole performance above.