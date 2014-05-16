Adam Sandler Teaches His Secret Method For Looking Young To David Letterman

Adam Sandler has a new movie out, one that I’m sure you’ll cite as paling comparison to his earlier work (I loved Going Overboard). With that comes the media rounds and a stop off at the Late Show with David Letterman. It’s here that we find out what Sandler’s secret is for looking so young on the screen.
Is it just me or does “young” Adam Sandler look a lot like a stroked out Sylvester Stallone here? I almost feel like throwing him a combination lock to keep him busy while I escape out the back.
Well i chuckled… It’s also 5 AM here and i have yet to go to sleep though.
The real enemy in this clip is the audience for laughing. He, like his clothing, disposition, movies, comedy, and pretty much everything else has given up the motivation to exist, yet he still does. It’s…this deserve a 14th episode of ‘Cosmos.’ This needs explanation.
He is a turd
Finally something we can all agree on!
Yes he is.
Positively wretched human being.
Jesus people, I know his movies have been terrible for awhile (or “forever” if you’re of that ilk) and this IS the internet, but all the hostility seems unwarranted. I haven’t watched anything he’s done since Funny People (which I sorta liked) but I don’t hate the man. Has he taken all your mothers out for steak dinners and not called them back? Chill out it’s Friday.
Good point. But he DID take my mother out for a steak dinner and not call her back. Not that she wanted him to call, because he ordered dessert (a big banana split for them to share), and when it arrived, he shoved her face in it and ran away, leaving her with the check. A true cad of a man.
@JJ Jr. grab the torches, I’ve got the pitchforks.