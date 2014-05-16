Adam Sandler Teaches His Secret Method For Looking Young To David Letterman

Adam Sandler has a new movie out, one that I’m sure you’ll cite as paling comparison to his earlier work (I loved Going Overboard). With that comes the media rounds and a stop off at the Late Show with David Letterman. It’s here that we find out what Sandler’s secret is for looking so young on the screen.

Is it just me or does “young” Adam Sandler look a lot like a stroked out Sylvester Stallone here? I almost feel like throwing him a combination lock to keep him busy while I escape out the back.

(Via The Late Show)