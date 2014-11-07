What The Hell Is Going On In Adult Swim’s Spectacular ‘Too Many Cooks’?

Normally, when someone sends us a video that is longer than 10-minutes, we’re all like, “10 minutes? What are we, immortal?” But people are raving about this 11-minute Adult Swim video entitled, “Too Many Cooks,” that apparently aired recently during television’s standard infomercial time slots, and it might be the most fascinating video that I’ve watched in 2014. It starts out like it’s going to be a straight-forward parody of 80s family sitcoms, with the classic TGIF-style intro that features a cheesy theme song and the cast posing like morons as if they were just stopped by a camera and that doesn’t frighten them at all.
But then Casper Kelly’s creation gets weird. And after it gets weird, it gets really weird. Then, it gets REALLY F*CKING WEIRD. I have no clue what the point is, but I love “Too Many Cooks” so much. More please.
(H/T to Fark)
Too Many Cooks!
My favorite part was creepy murder guy
Yeah, I loved the moment where they suddenly shifted from the credit format to the old “woman running from psycho” trope. Awesome.
That was pretty much the most Adult Swim thing that ever Adult Swam
First noticed Creepy Murder Guy on the stairs of the second “family timer photo” or whatever, saw he was recurring, so I went back to find him.
And holy shit, he’s standing right behind the 11 or so year old girl with glasses right at the beginning. What the eff.
He has eight appearances before he start killing the rich people…soooo good…
True.I just noticed he`s behind Ginny Gibbons the little baby at 1:18.so many different levels to this video.
yeah looks like the first appearance is 35 seconds on the top part of the stairs
sorry 32…
“rich people” seems like a weird formulation. This some schlubby middle class family.
Yeah, he’s standing directly behind Morgan Burch 24 seconds in and it’s super-creepy in the best possible way.
I don’t know what that was but I loved it
Hard to watch AS stuff when you aren’t baked out of your skull. The repeater at four minutes was straight out of Supertroopers.
The best thing I’ve seen all week. No doubt.
Hey, I’m pretty sure I saw a non-sequitur there. The first part was clearly 80’s sitcoms, then it clearly went back to 70’s space opera.
There are no rules. Only madness.
That’s the reaction I had first time I saw adult swim play “Off the Air” totally without context.
Smarf!
Do you think that Smarf ever squanches?
I loved how Smarf’s last dying action was a crawl to the emergency stop.He was always so selfless and brave.
Great job. About four minutes in, I was thinking the joke was played out. We get it already. There’s an absurdly big cast. Ha ha. Then, they took it to a whole other level.
I almost stopped it because I thought, “I’m not watching 11 minutes of this song, I will lose my mind.”
Same here..
How have I never been this high?
Beast Rebels of the Hellscape. This had to be a Tim & Eric creation, right?!
It’s by Casper Kelly, creator of the underrated Adult Swim show “Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell.”
Wow.
the killer is in the background a few times in the beginning. But he’s not the killer, he the savoir that stops the spread of the contagious intro-nitus.
Wow. Wow.
Wow.
I’m pretty sure Killer Guy was elected to Congress last Tuesday…
Damn.
“Lars Von Trier as Pie” is single handily the greatest thing Ive seen all day…
Its so very funny and Humor dance .
This is so damn great and i don’t even do drugs. And I liked the reddit thread where this was posted because I guess the cast filmed it a whole year ago and had no idea whatever happened to it.
This reminds me of when they launched Perfect Hair Forever which, despite being largely terrible, did have an exchange in it that my wife and I still quote to each other.
Now that just makes me want to watch the Billy Witch Doctor episode of ATHF again. Scratch that. It makes me NEED to watch the Billy Witch Doctor episode of ATHF again.
Please read from card:
I AM SOFA KING WE TODD DID
PHF made my brain dirty. Can you make this vacuum cleaner fuck this cake?
Sorry Xhamster but finally i have a new video too enjoy at 2:00am.It`s beautiful *sniff*
Well wasn’t that special? Why doesn’t someone do MARY HARTEMAN MARY HARTEMAN again? Surely someone could act like a cokehead without being one.
I’m convinced that to get a job at Adult Swim you have to fail 4 drug tests.
Close. These drug tests will only allow you to pass if you have drugs in your system
This was amazing. And that song is officially stuck in my head.
I just went to the bathroom and caught myself humming “Too Many Cooks”. I may never get it out now. Guess I need to watch it a few dozen more times.
unfortunately the only cure is Taylor Swifts’ Shake it Off.
I had the same thing with some messed up anime they played once in like 2004, at like two in the morning while I was drifting off to sleep. Adult Swim rules.
Oh no, Smarf!
Too many cooks hand bra chick can GET IT.
It’s all fun and games til u get high af, watch something unexpectedly creepy by yourself on adult swim, and get grown man scared… That shit was creepy af! I’ll probably watch it again later
Man, they better make good on that “To Be Continued” promise.
Once you invoke those words, there’s really no choice but to follow up on it. It’s like some sort of a blood oath.
Did anyone notice the links at the end of the video?
10/10 Would bang….I mean watch
I don’t think I’m ever going to be able to understand what I just witnessed.
TVM-V
Not nearly enough production company slides at the end. But I guess Tim and Eric already did that particular bit, anyway.
AsymmetricDizzy were you watching Perfect Hair Forever?
I could hear the fuses in my brain blowing out as I watched this.
I sat through the whole thing, didn’t laugh until I snorted (and somehow hurt my brain) at the very end. I am going to call it an 11 minutes well spent.
Also, I am on some prescription pain killers at the moment. So I’m not sure if any of this is real.
Ultrasonic. Superb.Outstanding. Marvelous . Intuitive. Excelsior. Ascended. #USOMIEA #VII
2*2*3*5*7
It’s worth mentioning that the names in the credits are real, and led to some mighty fine Google image searches.