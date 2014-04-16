‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: A Team On The Run

You know, it only took most of a mediocre-at-best season and an almost completely unrelated movie, but Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. may have just finally found its groove. This episode was the best yet, which admittedly can seem like a backhanded compliment until you see it.
Essentially, this episode is about building a new status quo. Coulson and his team are on the run, as the United States military has decided, not unreasonably, that maybe bringing the potential superterrorist organization to heel is a good idea. Coulson gets some coordinates in his badge as the team argues over about whether they need to be practical or show some faith in the man with the eye patch.
It turns out, of course, that they should: Fury has set aside a secret base, complete with Patton Oswalt as host, to keep Coulson supplied and allow the show to continue to use its sets. Clark Gregg finally gets to act a little, even if it is in the shouty middle manager mode the show refuses to let go of.
Meanwhile, we get to meet Ward as he actually is. And refreshingly, he’s a big old bag of douche! While John Garrett is the mover and the shaker, it’s Ward who anchors the HYDRA cell here. Watching him mock his performance over the last season, right down to repeating his monologue from the first episode with a smirk, is kind of great. Similarly, the payoff that all the supposedly dangerous items they’ve blasted into space or the dangerous people they locked away are being set loose is also a lot of fun, even if it’s not the mass supervillain breakout we were hoping for. Hey, the supervillains are still loose and that’s what matters.
Another welcome change is the return of Ruth Negga as Raina. Raina is happy to be out of jail, but substantially less so when she discovers “The Clairvoyant” is actually a good ol’ boy from HYDRA. Negga doesn’t get much screen time, but she does a lot with it.
It ends, of course, with Ward going back undercover, as he needs to crack Skye’s encrypted hard drive. And, for once, we’re excited to see what happens next.
Some more thoughts:
- One place this show is kind of getting killed is the set budget. Why does every S.H.I.E.L.D. facility in the last few episodes look like a generic office park? There’s even a generic corporate coffee setup in Coulson’s secret base.
- Fitz is kind of a jackass this episode. Oh, the woman you waited years to develop feelings for has decided to move on? Grow a pair and deal with it, Fitzy.
- Coulson can be shouty about it all he wants, May’s got a point. HYDRA may have messed with Coulson’s brain.
- Oswalt’s casual delivery of some serious news is great. Pay the man what he wants to become a recurring character, ABC.
- Garrett, sticking to the comics, has metal parts. This should be interesting.
- Where’s Deathlok in all this?
Any thoughts yourself? Let us know in the comments.
Ward is actually an interesting character who I finally believe and kind of makes the shitty performance earlier in the season more believable which I find to be the best part of this whole run. I’m just so happy with what this show has managed over the last 3 weeks. Keep it coming.
Fingers crossed. That the episode two weeks from now is titled “Nothing Personal” is a hint that things get ugly.
Agreed Agent “Wood” finally showed personality and growth, also like how he gravitated toward the berserker staff again. I am just surprised he was somewhat able to maintain cover during the whole enchantress’ sister thing.
so we have a captain, a pilot, a doctor, a mechanic, and a soldier, and they fly around in a cool vehicle evading the authorities?
Man throw in a priest and i think we got ourselves more Firefly after all!
Hire Ben Edlund as a showrunner and we’ve got a stew going.
You forgot the sporadically useful but mostly burdensome girl who may be a product of a government conspiracy
@josh wilkinson Sure sounds like Skye to me.
@The AggroCraig I know, that was my point.
may is also Wash and Zoey’s past baby,
TIME PARADOX!!!!
We are short one courtesan.
I’ve never been as down on the show as many of the other commentators here, but it has definitely turned the corner from “enjoyable way to spend an hour” to “seriously good television” and I continue to be pleased by the marked week to week improvement.
I’ll admit, I’ve done a 180 on this show and am upgrading it from “hate watch” to “kinda like watch”.
I love what they have done with Ward specifically. He plays a jerk to perfection and I think him and Garrett should have a buddy villain spin off show. Does he have a name for his bad guy alter ego like Wardgelus or something?
Unfortunately, these plot changes still seem to me as something very much unplanned. You can’t tell me that producing a dozen or so, completely shitty episodes and character arcs was all part of the grand scheme of HYDRA corrupting SHIELD. I’ve lost all faith in these show runners, to the point that I know any positive progression they have made these last couple eps, will be completely RUINED by season’s end.
Side note: they still need to lop off a couple more good guys off the team… not be adding to it. Oswalt’s fine by me as a guest star, but who is this Falcon mini-me sidekick they added to the team?! His name should be Pigeon Boy!!!
I would love to say that they would never be so cliched as to have Ward punch the Black guest star’s ticket, but they are totally going to do that. It’ll make Simmons cry and give Fitz something to feel bad about.
Agree its Agent Trip is total canon fodder for Agent Ward (not his real name)
DONT TEASE ME BRO!!!
That would be perfect! Like you said, in one single stroke, they add much needed depth to three characters including solidifying my boy Ward’s “heel status”.
If that happens, I wont say anything bad about the show for the rest of the season :)
But I want him to kill Skye.
Tripp is Ward’s replacement… how am I the only one who sees this?
I dunno … I feel like TWS did totally limited the cards they could play throughout the first half of the season, for better or for worse. But, several interviews have mentioned that if you go back and watch first half episodes, there are all sorts of little hints about Ward being a turn coat due to crafty editing and such, meaning to me that they did actually plan this out far in advance, but were limited in being overt with this so as not to spoil a billion dollar movie.
The writing could definitely still get better, though.
I do think Tripp will endear himself to the Team Simmons will get doe eye and then BOOM bye bye by Agent Meany Head Ward (not his real name). It will really paint Ward (Not his real name) as the asshole he should be.
I know she hasn’t pranced around in her underwear as of late, but I still think Skye is hot and thus deserves to live. Though if she has to die just to make Ward more bad ass… then it was nice knowing ya Eliza Dushku Lite! I wish you well in your future topless endeavors on shows like Californication.
In that same vein, if Tripp aka Pigeon Boy is supposed to be Ward’s replacement as the alpha male on the team, I’m cool with that. Cause that means Ward stays evil. Still… if somebody has to get got… it’s going to be that dude, sorry.
*puts on tin foil hat*
I think Trip is still loyal to Garrett, and that he’s Garrett’s insurance policy in case Ward’s feelings for Skye cause him to have doubts. Once Ward doesn’t meet his deadline, Garrett tells Trip to kill Skye, only for Ward to take the bullet and take Trip out as he dies.
Last week’s Garrett reveal was such a cliche that if I ever see another “But I didn’t say anything about the blahblah, how did you know about that?” scene I will rape someone’s face with a live armadillo.
If the Griffin shows up in full costume, I’ll forgive that scene completely. But God I wanted to slap everyone involved, including myself for not changing the channel immediately.
No love for Garrett’s dismissive wank towards the Hydra “Texas high school peprally” pose?
Garrett bring some much needed personality to the evil empire, that’s for sure
That was A W E S O M E ! (high kicks)
Those things are always weird to me like on day one a group of guys are taught… okay when a commanding officer says Hail Hydra” you guys raise both hands into the air at a 45 degree angle and yell “Hail Hydra” back ok lets practice this 1,2,3. “Hail Hydra!””
I found it amusing, but I didn’t want to spoil it for the DVR crew.
What do you think the punishment is for getting your “Hail Hydra”s wrong? Fifty laps?’
“I said 45 degree angle not 75… those arms are too high soldier drop and give me 30!”
I feel bad Ward never got that steak dinner!
Ward: “…wait till you see the bill!”. Oh Ward, you slay me!
Hopefully, Ward has too much to drink at his and Garrett’s dinner so Garrett can say, “YER STEWED BUTTWAD!!!”
LMAO!
Garrett dismissively waves off Ward before telling the waitress: “He’ll have a nice greesy pork sandwich served in a dirty ash tray… but first I’d like to butter your muffin!”
I can’t take Bill Paxton seriously as a head bad guy totally dedicated to the cause. I’m sorry but he’s Chet from Weird Science, Hudson from Aliens, Simon from True Lies. There’s no way Morgan Earp is in HYDRA.
But he’s not the head bad guy totally dedicated to the cause. He flatly stated this. He’s not so much a true believer as someone who saw the way things were going and bet on the who he thought would be the likely winner. He may be running *this* HYDRA cell and be the top of the food chain as far as what we see right now, but he is in now way the true leader of HYDRA or their ideological anchor.
Right that is Strucker.. Also No one seems to even mention Sitwell is dead. Everyone learned Fury is “dead” but Sitwell was thrown onto what I assume was the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge and nothing or they still keeping that and Pierces existence a total secret from the show?
btw I think Coulson injures Barrett and he becomes full cyborg or Hydra kills him for not being a “true believer”
If they turn Ward back at season’s end, I’m burning my Firefly DVDs in protest. This show needs Ward evil like a diabetic needs a Snickers.
Yep, this show has needed an actual bad guy for some time, and now they have one, and by God it’s working.
Agree with this one million percent!
Actually there are a ton of bad guys. Garrett emptied some Shield holding cells.
What I thought was stupid was Coulson getting a nice cool secret hideout and Ward walking in the front door at shows’ end. How LAME is that? The producers couldn’t keep it a secret for a few weeks.
Every Whedon show (this extends to his family members, apparently) has a rocky start. Buffy and Angels were both pretty average in their first seasons and they needed to substantially add/remove from the cast until they got the mixture right. Dollhouse took half a season just to fully explain its premise, and once it got through a few “case of the week” plots to establish the groundwork, it was firing on all cylinders. Firefly was awesome from day one and it’s the exception to the rule because it’s just the best.
So now we have Agents of SHIELD. It seems like I enjoyed the first half of the season a lot more than most, and while I still think the show could use one or two more interesting cast members, it was already a solid B+ show. Now it’s moving into the A-levels as everything is simultaneously tying together from the early episodes and the team structure developed over the opening episodes is falling apart.
I’m not sure if Fitz was really upset about a Simmons/Triplett pairing out of jealousy as he was just not wanting things to change, full stop. Surprisingly, there hasn’t been a hint of romance between FitzSimmons all season, so it could be that Fitz simply has worries about Triplett still being HYDRA.
Not sure about that last part… wasn’t there a scene in the ep where Fitz almost jumped out of the plane after her (which btw, having Ward explain doing it to gain their trust was pretty rad) and she gave him a kiss on the cheek giving him a boner?
Sure, he was so preoccupied with banging Skye that he didn’t act on it, but that’s what his character is all about – Fitz wants what he can’t have.
So the moment he thinks his back up plan is going to start doing the nasty with new guy, he gets bummed out. That’s what happens when you’re a wannabe playa and not the real thang like BurnsyFan and Ward.
Hit it and quit it Fitz… hit it and quit it…
Fitz has nerd-on-tv syndrome. He falls for every hot chick in his immediate orbit, but doesn’t think he’s cool enough to bag any of them, and so contents himself to make angry puppy faces whenever any of the “jock” characters effortlessly slide in to make it with the objects of his attention.
That said, he’s gonna bang May. It’s just the Whedon thing to do at this point. Or Reina… if she actually lives through this season.
Dude… if May turns out Fitz… he’s going to follow her around like his name was Reek.
Ask Ward, in the bedroom, that May don’t play!
@Aaron Smarter So Fitz is a self-pitying asshole?
Also, yeah, Fitz/Raina is totally going to happen.
Seems pretty obvious that Fitz is loyal, and Simmons is going to be a reluctant tag along from here on out. That is going to be the tension between Fitz and Simmons.
We keep saying “starting to get better”… So, in snarky-internet-writer-language, does that mean it’s been good for about 3 weeks, and how long before we’re technically “allowed” to say that it’s just good?
We’re not “allowed” to say it’s good until the season finale.
Come on, they crapped on us for so long, it’ll take time to get over the hurt and learn to trust again.
I’ve been burned by this show before. If there’s a strong finale and they get a season two, I’ll let that go.
I’ll say it’s good right now. But I’ve never had a problem saying that. It’s good. And it’s continually getting better.
I think maybe we have gotten spoiled with this new so-called “Golden Era” of television that we basically expect every show to be this mind-blowing, paradigm-shifting, ratings juggernaut, that we just forgot how to enjoy dumb, fun schlock.
Had the show started up a month before Winter Soldier things would be viewed better. However, the show had to tip toe around the use of the word “Hydra” for over half of it’s season because Marvel didn’t want the show to spoil the Winter Soldier reveal.
I am enjoying the show but part of me hopes this devolves into “Get Smart”
Agents Of H.E.Y.T.H.I.S.S.H.O.W.D.O.E.S.N.T.S.U.C.K.S.O.M.U.C.H.A.N.Y.M.O.R.E.
Tip ofntye hat to you sir. thats a whole lot of letters and periods. And it made the joke work.
So will HYDRA break Blonsky out of the Alaskan prison?
There’s not enough in the CGI budget for multiple sets, let alone The Abomination.
Yeah that would require a Game of Thrones level budget to put the abomination on-screen repeatedly. This show needs a less CG heavy bad guy….I would say Baron Zemo, but I have a feeling he’s too much of a name to be wasted on TV.
Agree eleventy billion percent on sets killing the budget. They were in the middle of Canada, snow everywhere, and you never saw a single actor’s breath during the entirety of the dialogue.
Yeah, that was the least dangerous winter terrain I have ever witnessed.
How about the top secret futuristic spire known as The Fridge? Which is apparently all drywall on the inside?
It wasnt as bad as the 2nd or 3rd episode where the actors where “pew pewing” into bushes against non existent rebels.
@Duchess Yeah, this show has consistently had budget issues and I’m not really sure why that is.
So, what was that stuff that Garrett showed Quinn at the end?
It was the gravitonium… They explicitly said it.
And I explicitly missed it or I wouldn’t have asked. Sorry I didn’t DVR it. Jesus.
But thats actually Dr. Hall isn’t it?
Thanks Duchess… I was wondering that myself. Didn’t a bad guy devolve into a silvery blob and his face pop out it or something?
I might be remembering it wrong, I just recall it was really stupid. But when ALL they did was stupid, it doesn’t really stand out.
So i t just hit me… If Agents of SHIELD gets a season 2 it will become the A-Team or Ball Fondlers
“Fitz is kind of a jackass this episode. Oh, the woman you waited years to develop feelings for has decided to move on? Grow a pair and deal with it, Fitzy.”
Is that what was going on there? I was totally confused as to what they were talking about. I vaguely remember some sort of cutesy tension between them early on but I guess I’ve missed it. Who did she move on to? Ward?
Also, HYDRA weren’t the ones that brought Coulson back to life so how would they have messed with his mind?
No, she’s making moony eyes at Triplett.
As for Coulson, remember, he was brought back to life before SHIELD went all HYDRA on us. So there’s opportunity for them there.
Turn turn turn rocked. This episode, not so much. Kinda annoying that Garrett got into the Fridge so easily and took all the goodies. Coulson gets the US Airforce on his butt, and the secret hideout is compromised within hours of being there. I think the losing the secret in secret hideout galls me the worst. Why even give them a secret hideout in the first place if it is just going to be compromised. Lame. I have like AoS since the beginning. But this last episode nearly knocked me off the wagon.
Anyone else want to see Garrett in the passenger side in Lola?