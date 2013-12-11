‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Takes It To ‘The Bridge’ In Its Latest Episode

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally starting to show more internal continuity, and there was actually a pretty engaging set of moments at the end… just in time for the show to go off the air for a month. Coulson, your timing can be terrible.
This episode brings a lot of plot threads together: Centipede rescues some guy we saw in a stinger a few episodes back, who turns out to be a mildly fussy military strategist who we know is a Bad Man because he’s in jail. The episode glosses over why he’s in jail, precisely: See under Man, Bad. His job is apparently both to help Centipede get ahead of S.H.I.E.L.D. and to figure out who they need for “Phase Three” of their super-soldier project.
In response, Coulson brings in Mike Peterson, who you might remember as Not-Luke Cage from the pilot. Peterson has, apparently, got the Centipede McGuffin permanently grafted to his arm, so S.H.I.E.L.D. is training him for field work. He’s also got some issues from going on a rampage and nearly exploding. After a fight with Centipede’s super soldiers, and yes, we actually see some meaningful superpowers in this episode, Mike’s son Ace is used as a bargaining chip.
Turns out, in the end, that Centipede wants Coulson. Specifically, they want to know what happened to him after he died and came back to life. Aaaaaand then the episode ends.
There are a few frustrations here, like the fact that this episode is full of holes. Our heroes blunder into an obvious trap revealed when one of the bad guys moronically doesn’t set his cell phone to vibrate. You also have to wonder why they’re screwing around with night-night guns and rebar when they know they’re raiding a supersoldier facility. And, for that matter, why Peterson doesn’t lay the whole thing out for the team instead of betraying them and trying to improvise in the finale.
All that said, this is the first episode that genuinely makes me curious for the next one. The show comes back to sate that curiosity January 7th.
Some more thoughts:
- Ward and May are becoming more entertaining as a couple, although May actually has a point. Even if Ward’s comeback was funnier.
- Everybody seems to take a level in badass early next year, if the promo they ran was any indication.
- Not to harp on the plot holes, but why didn’t they just blow up the facility? If there were no life signs, and it was an abandoned warehouse in Oakland, it’s not like it’d be a problem.
- I seriously doubt Mike Peterson is dead for good.
- OK, one more plot hole: S.H.I.E.L.D. agents do no recon? Whatsoever? Centipede had a helicopter handy, for crying out loud!
Any thoughts? Let us know in the comments!
Between the prison break and then the guy pushing the bulldozer…I am done with Agents of Shield.
Myself, I welcomed the show having anything resembling superheroics.
Wait…so the first sign of something “marvely” (for lack of a better term) is what makes you want to quit on the show?
…
Yeah, this seems a bizarre choice for what would push you away.
i get what he’s saying. it was fucking corny as hell. like why the hell is Not-Luke Cage doing football drills?
I’ve finally put my finger on what was really bothering me about this show. Its called Marvel Agents of SHIELD right? Then why is it that little to none of the actual Marvel Universe actually appears in the show? Why create a new evil science group? HYDRA or AIM wouldnt do? Stop name dropping Marvel characters and or groups and start showing them to us. Its like that guy who says he’s dating a hot supermodel buuuttttt…she lives in Canada and doesnt have ‘the internet’ so you unfortunately cant meet her. I know we cant get the cast of the Avengers every week (or ever) but when I watch Arrow and see Deathstroke, Deadshot, Black Canary and now even The Flash I wonder when this show will finally start drawing on the amazing source material that’s available. As a long time Marvel fan this is a major disappointment.
I agree with everything your saying, my only counter is that Arrow did take about 3/4 of the way into its first season to really hit its stride, so I’m willing to give Shield at least the benefit of its first season to see what they do
Yeah, that bothers me as well. The show doesn’t seem willing, or allowed, to get very Marvelly.
Could it be because if they used some of those names/properties now, they could write themselves into a corner as far as continuity is concerned? I know they dont have everything roadmapped, so they could make a blunder and not be able to use an idea they wasted on the show. Just seems like they dont want to step on their own toes.
Squish got to the heart of the matter right there. I have a feeling at some point between when this show was conceived and when it actually started production, the people at Marvel realized that even their lower-tier heroes can be turned into multi-million dollar franchises. With that that being the case, they concluded why waste ANY character with any sort of name recognition on a TV show? Which leads us to this mess.
Then make it about the back bench nobody cares about. Or reinvent them. Hell, I’d love to see this team fight a lame-ass like Rocket Racer.
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: PASTE. POT. PETE.
this season so far has been a test run from what i can tell….still seams to be leading up to spiderwoman
While the plot holes/gaps in logic still remain large enough to push a bulldozer through, they do mention why hes in jail, he stabbed a guy in the face (eyes specifically) repeatedly, he makes mention of it when Reina starts asking questions about the Clairvoyant
I must have missed that he was in jail for that. I thought the eye stabbing threat was just generic villainy.
It was a pretty quick mention, they talked about it in the briefing room, something to the effect of he had disappeared for a few years then showed up and stabbed a dude in the face before finishing his meal
I was going to point out the same thing. Derbel FTW
He stabbed a guy in the eye because this rando was asking too many questions about the Clairvoyant. He did it while eating a steak. Then went to jail. Then was busted out. Then was given his first out-of-prison meal again, which showed him cutting up a steak and eating it. Kind of gross, but a nice little thread through everything.
The villain is so eloquent and refined, he has to be PURE evil!
I like this show, even with its shortcomings.
I do too. Could it be loads better? Sure, if it was on HBO and there were tits and beheadings everywhere, but it’s not, and it’s fine. I thought this episode was very good, and much of what I was typically expecting.
I too would be surprised if Mike turns out to actually be dead. I’m looking forward to the show’s return after the hiatus, to seeing how the team deals with the loss of Coulson, and to finally finding out WTF happened when he died.
I think the main problem I have with this show is that it has zero edge. The fights sequences are boring, the camera angles shooting them suckling. For a SHIELD being a shadow government branch, the tone of the show is a little too cheery. Almost Human premiered well after SHIELD and I find it way more interesting than that.
*sucking. Stupid autocorrect
While I have my fair share of issues with Shield, Almost Human is quickly becoming almost unwatchable, the plots are cliche, the characters outside of Dorian are extremely boring and the thing that’s really been bothering me as of late, is how apparently arresting people in the future isn’t a thing, just last week he shot an unarmed guy and nobody even mentioned it…
the problems with SHIELD have remained the same since the 1st episode. the show looks cheap as fuck (what was up with Not-Luke Cage’s crappy Hancock outfit? that’s the best the costume department can do?), the action scenes are dull, half of the cast is awful, and the dialogue is painfully cliched and simplistic. we can complain for days and days about wanting the show to be more connected to this Marvel Cinematic Universe, but none of that matters unless they fix the fact that this show is written like it’s a goddamn cartoon for 9 year olds.
Damn. Ayatollah nailed it right on the head
@TJ, yeah, when I watched this last night and Coulson was having his little heart-to-heart with Not-Luke Cage I said aloud “Jesus Christ, Disney’s version of SHIELD is the most touchy-feely kindhearted shadowy black-ops organization ever.”
Huh. There was an episode last night.
I am just happy they are going with the big story line. Having the big bag to do after and keeping it a little mysterious, *oooooooh the clairvoyant* make me at least kind of want to see what is around the corner.
I think once the season is over, people will be able to go back and see how these first 10-ish episodes or whatever actually helped make the show. I like how each character had a focus episode that took them from their starting point to something different. Even at the mid-season, each character seems different than before, and the team is becoming more deserving of their status, as the Centipede group mentions.
I read something else somewhere saying all Whedon properties typically have a distinct character arc for each character in it’s first season. They start at something and end at some type of growth. Of course, that’s what ANY good show should do, but I admit I see some of that growth occurring already, and am excited for how it ends by season’s end here, too. I think people who skipped out when things weren’t “Marvel-y” enough to start are going to miss out on that World building, character nuances, that these first episodes brought.
Furthermore, the complaint that all of the first half of the season episodes were stand alone and didn’t mean/do anything, I thought it was interesting and pretty great how the eye-spying issue, Centipede, and other items all came together. I thought it was a pretty decent pay off.
I’m an apologist for this show anyway, even though I know it should be better, so sue me.
No need to apologize. Hating something is WAY easier than liking something. This show is fun, and if last night’s is any indication, is building towards something bigger. I feel like 1/2 the people complaining about SHIELD have never read a comic book. Not every issue contains a guest appearance by The Hulk or a fight with Hydra, most build their own bad guys up over a few issues and then we see cameos here and there.
Another big factor with this show, which I admit is worthy of scorn, is the simple fact that using 1 Marvel hero or villain here ties them up and makes it harder to use them in a movie. Ironman wasn’t the house hold name he is today before the movie came out, now he’s on par with Spider-Man and The Hulk as coolest and most profitable Marvel hero. Imagine if they used Luke Cage or Stiltman in the show, only to later realize they could become REALLY popular and bank 1/2 a billion dollars world wide. That’s why they’re treading lightly on everything.
That being said, they should totally do Stiltman, Boomerang and The Living Laser in SHIELD. The sillier aspects of the Marvel universe should be explored on TV.
one thing i’ve learned is that people will always HATE these type of world-building episodes when they’re on but excoriate a show after the fact if it doesn’t have them for whatever reason.
people just want their cake, but eventually you gotta have your meat and veggies. instant gratification only goes so far, y’know?
I can’t speak for anyone other then myself, but my issue isn’t that they had “world-building” episodes, thats fine, and to a lesser extent its even fine that a show that markets itself as a “Marvel” show had almost no characters from any Marvel property, the problem is if you’re going to do that, the characters have to be interesting, and the characters in this show haven’t been. Each one has been a one dimensional stock character, Ward is the gruff badass, May is the gruff female badass, Skye is the “hacker” etc. Now granted this has been improving a little bit over the last few episodes, but giving a character a “mysterious” background doesn’t make them interesting, especially when almost none of those plots go anywhere. The other thing is that Marvel has a ton of C and D list characters that would be perfect for TV, its something Arrow has done an awesome job with, that would go a long way in actually making this feel like a Marvel show. If anything, its not that the critics of the show haven’t read comics, its that they have and keep hoping to see something familiar.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s stuff to like about this show and I’m interested to see where its going for the second half of the season, but the criticisms of the show up till now are valid points that the show is going to need to look at if it wants to be successful long term
Last night’s episode suggested that the entire season is an Act 1-Act 2-Act 3 heroic story model. The first 8-10 episodes were Act 1: origin stories and character building. Act 2 is what we saw last night: our heroes put in peril and forced out of their comfort zones. They’ll have to get along without Coulson for a while, which will force everyone on the team to adapt. That will be character growth. Act 3 should be the last couple of episodes of the season, to wrap up the story and plant seeds for season 2. All the Marvel movies fit that model, even the sequels (where your main hero character(s) is/are well established. It makes sense that they’re doing it on this show as well.
If the show reveals that Rebbie Jackson is the leader of Centipede, I’ll start watching again.
This episode just proved that S.H.I.E.L.D. agents are probably mostly agents that flunk out of other intelligence organizations.
uproxx really needs to get an upvote or like option for comments like this. +1
It’s getting more and more obvious with every episode that we are NEVER getting any actual Marvel on this show.
i’ve been guessing since about the 2nd episode that Marvel/Disney are not going to let Agents of SHIELD use many or maybe any established characters because Marvel is still kicking themselves for selling off the rights to every big name they had during the 80s and 90s. so now they are just blindly protecting every property that they think they might be able to develop into a tv show or movie or a member of The Avengers down the road.
I thought they were using make-up to make J August Richards look like a former meth head, but geeze…. The dude looks like my dads clydesdales, ridden hard and put away wet.
And I’m only still watching cause I have a crush on that scientist chick. She ma makes me haaaappy.
No one has touched on one of the other themes of this episode – family. Skye is looking for help from may about her parents. Coulson wants May to help her. May REALLY doesn’t want to. Coulson talks about how he used to have people he cared about, then he died, and you have to sacrifice for the job. You have to do whatever it takes for family, etc.
I got a creeping suspicion that May gave up Skye (Coulson, too?). I hope not, but they seem to be beating you over the head with it last night.
Might also explain why Coulson brought May on when Skye joined.
If they do, let’s hope it’s because may killed her parents, not because she’s her mom.
That is what I’m hoping for, as well. I just think they might take the sappy route.
They are hinting around the edges at that. But I’m guessing she’ll be May’s niece or something.
im guessing May put em down too….anyone else see the wrist brace from the preview, what was that….i still believe spiderwoman theory’s…
I thought this was the most poorly-plotted, contrived, and generally sloppy episode of the series thus far, and I’ve been a big fan since the beginning. Everything seemed driven toward setting up the arbitrary cliffhanger, with sudden changes of character and revelation of plot-points thrown out in nearly every scene like they had to empty the bag before the 48-minute mark.
And when they did empty the bag, they did it for a hostage-trade so ludicrous that I actually groaned. SHIELD is going to meet its nemesis, and five guys from each side show up on the Long Beach docks like a couple of rinky dink drug dealers? And no one notices that the one competent agent in the bunch is set up to snipe in the only position where his shot can blocked by the two giant fuel trucks? AND there is absolutely no detection of Mike’s treachery by the endless monitoring of his unencrypted cell phone?
Uggh, just, uggh. If they wanted to use the Coulson-napping as the cliffhanger, why not just have it happen during the big midpoint fight? It’s not like Mike couldn’t have been working with Centipede the whole time because they already had his son or anything. Just a bad episode all around. And the special suit for their super agent was identical to everyone else’s.
My brown medal for worst episode so far is still the one with the fire dude.
Realistically, I don’t understand why people’s expectations for the show were super high. Seems compact in its own way, so it can only go up from here.
Spoilers: This series is the longer than it should be reveal of Coulson as Vision or a LMD, which sets up the next movie. It’s only intended to market one Marvel property, and that’s it. I’m not sure if it will be fun to stick around for or not. Right now I’d rank it the same as….Season 3 of Smallville.
Really liked this episode, it seemed to really step up a notch. I still have a problem with them refusing to believe in telepaths and making it clear how ridiculous they think the idea is… even though they occupy the same universe as a shit-ton of powerful telepaths. I know this is the Disney branch of Marvel, but do they really have to boycott all things X-Men?
Lets see a January preview breakdown please
I might do a “TV RETURNS!” thing early in the year. One problem is that one of the more popular shows I recap, Sleepy Hollow, is done three weeks into January.
i meant a break down of the trailer at the end of the episode, but sounds good.
SH has been the most impressive show out of FOX in a very long time…look forward to the read.