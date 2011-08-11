Ah, Screw You, Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain is a talented chef, writer, and raconteur who already lives an enviable life traveling the world and absorbing the best food any given culture can offer for “No Reservations.” So why not rub it in a little more with a second show? The Travel Channel has announced a premiere date (November 21st) for “The Layover,” a 60-minute travelogue that “makes the most out of 24-48 hours at an unexpected destination.”

Viewers get a ringside seat as Tony goes on the hunt for local intel and explores the essential “must see” places, people and foods in locations throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe. His itineraries, completely off the beaten track and all completed within a matter of hours, are mini-trips of a lifetime… “’The Layover’ is a fast, busy and content-filled hour,” comments Bourdain. “We go to spots that I personally think are cool and fun for all budgets. In every case, these are places where I either did go, or would visit even when the cameras are off. ‘The Layover’ is a reflection of what I’ve learned over time. It’s about telling a story that viewers can recreate themselves.” [Press release via Eater]

In Bourdain’s own (non-press release) words, “The Layover” is “faster, more democratic and more caffeinated” than “No Reservations,” and viewers will actually be able to duplicate (and afford) what Bourdain does in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Rome, Montreal, and Amsterdam. Except for the part where he’s rich and friends with actors from “The Wire.”