Ah, Screw You, Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain is a talented chef, writer, and raconteur who already lives an enviable life traveling the world and absorbing the best food any given culture can offer for “No Reservations.” So why not rub it in a little more with a second show? The Travel Channel has announced a premiere date (November 21st) for “The Layover,” a 60-minute travelogue that “makes the most out of 24-48 hours at an unexpected destination.”
Viewers get a ringside seat as Tony goes on the hunt for local intel and explores the essential “must see” places, people and foods in locations throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe. His itineraries, completely off the beaten track and all completed within a matter of hours, are mini-trips of a lifetime…
“’The Layover’ is a fast, busy and content-filled hour,” comments Bourdain. “We go to spots that I personally think are cool and fun for all budgets. In every case, these are places where I either did go, or would visit even when the cameras are off. ‘The Layover’ is a reflection of what I’ve learned over time. It’s about telling a story that viewers can recreate themselves.” [Press release via Eater]
In Bourdain’s own (non-press release) words, “The Layover” is “faster, more democratic and more caffeinated” than “No Reservations,” and viewers will actually be able to duplicate (and afford) what Bourdain does in cities like New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Rome, Montreal, and Amsterdam. Except for the part where he’s rich and friends with actors from “The Wire.”
Tony Bourdain doesn’t care anymore. He has traveled himself silly and he just doesn’t give a shit. “What are we doing today? Oh right, hitting the market square. These fucking people… At least it’s better than Transylvania.”
Doesn’t he live in NYC, though? I saw him on his bike a couple of times.
What are they going to do there, blindfold him and dump him in a sketchy area?
If there isn’t an episode involving a depressing 4-hour stint in and out of the smoking lounge at the Salt Lake City airport, then I can’t relate.
I liked this show when it was called “Insomniac” hosted by Dave Attell. But Bourdain is alright.
Personally, if the amount of time I spent on the road for work was doubled I think I’d be pretty miserable.
I’d like to just say “The Bitch can smell it on me”
If you tried to shoot Anthony Bourdain, I’m pretty sure he’d catch the bullet, soak it in lime juice, and turn it into a lovely bullet cerviche.
Bourdain’s tweedy impertinence compliments Detective Moreland’s lawyerly affectations.
@PB: He lives in NYC.
Mutha fuck?!
Soooooo, this is a show which features footage that they couldn’t use in No Reservations? Seems like an AMCish move.
And yes, I’ll watch.
I’d have to agree with Burnsy; the places I travel for work usually suck food-wise, or the client you are with wants to go to fucking Applebees. With several notable exceptions.
He’s been in S.F. all week filming for this new show. From the places he’s been spotted at; it sounds like he’s had a really nice week of eating and drinking while I’m bored in the office.
Jerk. I look forward to checking it out.
I can’t stand this guy. He comes across as this over self-righteous know it all. It’s just a hamburger climb down from your high horse a-hole.
“It’s just a hamburger”
Scott Whitt
Applebee’s Division Sales Rep
Denver, CO
@scott; ahhh… it’s a travel show that he’s supposed to give advice on. He does more self deprecating and funny stuff than self-righteous, but hey, to each their own as someone needs to watch Rachael Ray and Guy Fieri, I guess. Good luck with your hot dogs and Velveeta.