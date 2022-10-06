The ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Teaser Is Kinky and Creepy

There is nothing more New York City than … handcuffs, studded belts, and spiked skulls. The first teaser for the eleventh (yes) season of FX’s horror anthology American Horror Story (titled American Horror Story: NYC) dropped on Thursday. The teaser is as ambiguous as it is creepy, as vague as it is kinky. It also very much feels like this is a season of television for the goths (everyone deserves representation).

The trailer starts with a shot of New York City itself (hey, that’s the name of the show) then a shot of a DJ at a dark, busy club. Then the teaser gets progressively gets creepier with shots of club goths in black leather, spiked or studded belts, chokers, chains, and such. Intertwined are shots of NYC things, like the dreaded A train, which is a horror show on its own.

The teaser includes the teasing text “the deadliest year” and “a season like no other.” The series premieres on FX on Wednesday, October 19.

Details about the plot are currently unknown, and the same goes for most AHS seasons. The cast of AHS: NYC includes some AHS vets including Billie Lourd, Isaac Cole Powell, Zachary Quinto, Sandra Bernhard, Broadway legend Patti Lupone, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Rebecca Dayan, Nico Greetham, and Dot-Marie Jones. AHS newcomers in the cast include Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Charlie Cover.