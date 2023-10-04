After the Ahsoka finale dropped on Disney+, Star Wars fans rushed to social media to pay tribute to the late actor Ray Stevenson who brought the show a much-needed air of gravitas with his portrayal of fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll.

Stevenson passed away in May while filming Cassino in Ischia in Italy, which prompted an outpouring of tributes thanks to his performances in Thor, Rome, Punisher: War Zone, and more recently, RRR. The actor is now a beloved figure in the world of Star Wars, and his name dominated the Trending Topics on Twitter as fans devoured the Ahsoka finale.

As Baylan Skoll, Stevenson cut an imposing figure as the stoic and seemingly immovable Jedi. From his very first scene, he was a force to be reckoned with, but also instantly compelling thanks to his delicate balance between light and dark. While technically operating as a mercenary to retrieve Grand Admiral Thrawn and restore the Empire, Baylan’s goal were more lofty as he sought an ancient power that could rebuild the galaxy into something far greater than endless wars. Or so he believed.

Unfortunately, Stevenson won’t be around to see Baylan reach his goal. The actor’s final scene showed his character standing on top of a broken, but very noteworthy set of statues, as he looks off to a beam of light in the distance. Baylan finding the power that’s been calling to him will have to wait until next season. However, the scene still hit hard with Star Wars fans as they realized this would be the last time they’d see Stevenson’s Jedi performance.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Since #Ahsoka is now over, let’s not forget how phenomenal the late Ray Stevenson has been as Baylan Skoll throughout the series and it’s truly sad he won’t be able to continue the characters legacy. Thank you Ray for giving us an iconic character in such little time, RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRHzUeqb0k — ‏ً (@R10UTD) October 4, 2023

Makes me so fucking sad we won’t be Ray Stevenson as Baylan again. He was the definition of screen presence throughout Ashoka and no one will be able to replicate that. Rest easy my man 💔💔 #AhsokaTano #BaylanSkoll #shinhati #Sabine #Ezra #thrawn #morganelsbeth pic.twitter.com/tM2n0km0vX — Cameron Parker (@cinemaandgaming) October 4, 2023

#Ahsoka SPOILERS!!! The way i physically and emotionally screamed at this scene. So sad that Ray Stevenson won’t be carrying on this journey, and that he doesn’t get to see the love for his character💔 What a beautiful episode though pic.twitter.com/ZR569WumfK — Cas (@casisnojedi) October 4, 2023

The saddest thing about #Ahsoka S1 ending is it's the last we'll get to see of Ray Stevenson. Baylan Skoll was one of the most interesting antagonists in the series as of late with so much more to explore. What we got was awesome. He did an incredible job. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/7EMyHe7Bf1 — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) October 4, 2023

There’s NO QUESTION Ray Stevenson delivered an incredible & captivating performance as #BaylanSkoll Honestly, I hope they honor his character & the great performance he delivered by recasting, and allowing his character & performance to live on. Thank you Ray.#Mortis #Ahsoka pic.twitter.com/PAlzFgGFWV — Nathan Messer (@N8Mess) October 4, 2023

I’m absolutely gutted tonight is the end of Ray Stevenson’s journey as #Baylan. He portrayed this character with grace, beautiful ambiguity, and striking talent, and he’ll go down as one of the best Star Wars characters ever. Long live Ray Stevenson, long live #BaylanSkoll pic.twitter.com/7jMEJkvtuo — Adam (@adamblevins_) October 4, 2023

Thank you Ray Stevenson for everything you have put into the Baylan Skoll character in Ahsoka. It's been an absolute pleasure and we will forever appreciate you sir ✨ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/YoJWFLUxkg — Darth Thunder ⚡ (@XDarthThunderX) October 3, 2023

Ray Stevenson’s final scene as Baylan Skoll shows him on a God’s hand 🥺 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/2s0SiQjP8a — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) October 4, 2023

Thank you Ray Stevenson. The Force will be with you, always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4xNEvl1Ibw — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) October 4, 2023

Ahsoka Season 1 is available for streaming on Disney+.