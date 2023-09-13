Star Wars fans had their faces melted off during the latest episode of Ahsoka thanks to a young actress who’s taking Hollywood by storm: Ariana Greenblatt. After already knocking out performances in two major blockbusters, Barbie and Avengers: Infinity War, Greenblatt dropped into the galaxy far, far away with a surprise portrayal of Ahsoka during her years in The Clone Wars.

Going into Ahsoka Episode 5, “Shadow Warrior,” fans knew they were in for a treat thanks to the appearance of Hayden Christensen‘s Anakin Skywalker in the final moments of Episode 4. Not only that, but Episode 5 was getting a special theatrical release, so series creator Dave Filoni clearly had something big in store. That something was a pivotal reunion between Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and her old master, but not in a way that fans were expecting.

As the two clashed lightsabers in the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka gets knocked back in time where she’s a padawan again fighting side-by-side with Anakin. This is where Greenblatt comes in, and she absolutely nailed the part of a young Ahsoka. Star Wars fans loved seeing the actress deliver a pitch-perfect, live-action version of The Clone Wars cartoon. Within hours of Episode 5 going live, fans already started demanding Greenblatt’s return. She was that good.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Can not stress how impressive it is that Ariana Greenblatt played a Young Ahsoka playing an Older Ahsoka while having great chemistry with Hayden Christensen. #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/nErGzTTdtc — Credits + Canon (@creditsandcanon) September 13, 2023

Give Ariana Greenblatt all the franchises. This girl is killing it. 🙌 #Ahsoka #AhsokaSpoilers pic.twitter.com/5n6GkWNClV — Nikki Jeske ⚔️🌿 (@coyotewitch) September 13, 2023

#Ahsoka spoilers if i had a nickel for every time ariana greenblatt has played a younger version of a beloved franchise character in a reddish smoky environment, id have two nickels, BUT SHES SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/7vZUMOGZ3e — lizzie (@lizbedumb) September 13, 2023

Live-action Clone Wars is awesome, and it works so well because Hayden Christensen is getting a chance to shine alongside Ariana Greenblatt who plays young #Ahsoka – Everything she joins is a winner (she was in Barbie and played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War). pic.twitter.com/e1SK1UhtiM — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 13, 2023

Ariana Greenblatt as young Ahsoka she freaking nailed it. Couldn’t have casted a better actress for this role! I would die happy if they ever decided to make the clone wars into a real live action series with Anakin and young Ahsoka. Please make it happen! pic.twitter.com/aI1HrWzO7J — De Ara Torres (@dearatorres) September 13, 2023

I absolutely LOVE that Ariana Greenblatt is just everywhere! She’s definitely one to watch in Young Hollywood! She’s an amazing young actress and I can’t wait to see how she portrays Tiny Tina in the Borderlands film. #ArianaGreenblatt #Ahsoka #DisneyPlus #YoungHollywood pic.twitter.com/Y2rTEJS15D — TeeAYE (@tora005) September 13, 2023

Ariana Greenblatt never misses I’m serious pic.twitter.com/dbjtvi6Ejq — cam (@CameronSilas) September 13, 2023

After watching #ahsoka I need Hayden Christensen and Ariana Greenblatt to get their own Clone Wars Live Action series. My god the chemistry was just beautiful and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/RGscee9ouj — PeakyLOTR (@BrockMorrison19) September 13, 2023

#Ahsoka

Ariana Greenblatt acting with both grandfather and grandson. pic.twitter.com/flErHQpJdD — Brooksbutler (@BrooksButler0) September 13, 2023

Ahsoka streams new episodes Tuesday on Disney+.