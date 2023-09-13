Ahsoka Ariana Greenblatt Clone Wars Live Action
Lucasfilm
TV

‘Barbie’ Star Ariana Greenblatt Is Blowing Away ‘Star Wars’ Fans With Her Incredible ‘Ahsoka’ Performance

Star Wars fans had their faces melted off during the latest episode of Ahsoka thanks to a young actress who’s taking Hollywood by storm: Ariana Greenblatt. After already knocking out performances in two major blockbusters, Barbie and Avengers: Infinity War, Greenblatt dropped into the galaxy far, far away with a surprise portrayal of Ahsoka during her years in The Clone Wars.

Going into Ahsoka Episode 5, “Shadow Warrior,” fans knew they were in for a treat thanks to the appearance of Hayden Christensen‘s Anakin Skywalker in the final moments of Episode 4. Not only that, but Episode 5 was getting a special theatrical release, so series creator Dave Filoni clearly had something big in store. That something was a pivotal reunion between Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and her old master, but not in a way that fans were expecting.

As the two clashed lightsabers in the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka gets knocked back in time where she’s a padawan again fighting side-by-side with Anakin. This is where Greenblatt comes in, and she absolutely nailed the part of a young Ahsoka. Star Wars fans loved seeing the actress deliver a pitch-perfect, live-action version of The Clone Wars cartoon. Within hours of Episode 5 going live, fans already started demanding Greenblatt’s return. She was that good.

You can see some of the reactions below:

Ahsoka streams new episodes Tuesday on Disney+.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×