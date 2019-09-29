From her hilarious take on Sarah Huckabee Sanders to pretty much anything she does with co-star Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live‘s Aidy Bryant is a treasure. And not just on SNL, as her celebrated comedy series Shrill also managed to delight critics and audiences alike on Hulu. Though, to be honest, Bryant shines her brightest when — much like many of SNL‘s best performers and guests — something in a sketch goes wrong, thereby sending everything completely off the rails. Like when a staffer mistakenly tried to change Bryant’s costume during “Inside the Beltway.”

Along with guest host Woody Harrelson and fellow cast members Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong, Bryant played a political pundit on the fictional talk show Inside the Beltway. Their topic? The impending impeachment of President Donald Trump. Instead of specifically lampooning the White House’s latest scandal, however, the sketch focused primarily on political punditry and the talk shows that service them on 24-hour cable news channels like CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, C-SPAN, and so on. One of the chief bits of the sketch’s satire was the constant costume changes.

Between every segment, Bryant and the other players would quickly change into a different costume. At first, these sudden changes were probably unnoticed by the audience watching at home, but it became too glaring to ignore when a staffer evidently missed a cue and came on stage to help Bryant change her latest costume mid-sketch. In other words, both the folks in Studio 8H and everyone at home was watching as everyone at the table struggled to contain their laughter. Ultimately, Bryant completely broke — and it was wonderful.

“I believe that the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice,” Bryant struggled to declare between laughs. “Go to commercial!”