The second season of Reacher begins with Alan Ritchson’s title character thwarting a car jacking in process (and subsequently freaking out a thrift-store clerk). Granted, Jack Reacher does not want to “get involved,” so he will leave the scene before cops arrive, but he will make sure to beat the holy hell out of said criminal. This actually isn’t too far off base from how Ritchson confronted a car robbery in process, and even though Alan’s wife asked him not to get involved, he totally did just that.

Ritchson told Canada’s etalk outlet about the situation, which began with him all dressed up on a Montreal date with his very patient wife, Catherine. She first spotted a perpetrator who had broken glass on a vehicle (and was going to town), and she asked Alan not to intervene, but yeah, he couldn’t help himself.

He described going into “Instant Reacher mode” as such: “I was like, ‘Some justice has to be done here,’ and I chased that dude like four blocks until I tossed him into a building, and the cops came. She was very mad at me.”

Picture that happening. And then picture Catherine’s face after she already puts up with her husband pulling a fast one with Popeyes in between protein shakes. It can’t be easy being married to the dude who portrays a walking brick sh*thouse, but I imagine there are a few perks, too. Like, maybe he serenaded her and dressed up like a certain Caped Crusader to smooth over their ruined date. It could happen!