Alan Ritchson has been racking up rave reviews for his performance in Reacher, the hit Amazon Prime Video series based on Lee Child’s books that’s now in its second season. The premise is shockingly simple, but it works: former military police officer Jack Reacher drifts into town and solves a new mystery by pummeling people in the face with his massive fists.

If that sounds kinda similar to how Batman operates, you’re not alone in that thought. Ritchson has emerged as a potential candidate to play the Dark Knight in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. Gunn has already announced a new Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, that will also bring Batman’s son Damian Wayne into the mix.

In a new interview, Ritchson responded to the rumors that he could be the next Caped Crusader, and the actor didn’t even try to hide his interest. Here’s what he said after being told that Kevin Smith referred to Ritchson’s Reacher as “Batman without a cape.”

Via Fortress of Solitude:

Alan Ritchson: [Laughs]. With all the rumours flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman? I would love to play Batman. You know, [Batman without a cape] is a great analogy, actually. But I mean, Batman has got like a cave, and Reacher doesn’t even have a house. He’s got a toothbrush. So, I think Batman has got cool stuff. Dude is loaded and has caves, penthouses, and spotlights that call him. Batman’s cooler.

As for who would win in a fight between Batman and Reacher, Ritchson wisely hedged his bet.

“Reacher would be harder to go down in a fight,” he said. “Just him and his toothbrush, and [Batman] be like, ‘Damn, he’s holding on. It’s been 30 minutes.’ So, it would be fun.”

Reacher season 2 streams new episodes Thursdays on Prime Video.

