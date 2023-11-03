Alan Ruck doesn’t have a great history with cars, but at least he is aware of it. The Succession actor perhaps had one too many pieces of candy corn on Tuesday night (October 31st) and ended up in a four-way crash that landed him inside a pizza joint. Life moves pretty fast after all.

The crash left two people injured, but otherwise, it seems like everyone is okay, including Ruck. “I’m fine, thank God nobody was killed,” the actor told TMZ. Even though the Succession star was walking with a limp and sleeve over his knee, he claimed, “This wasn’t because of the accident, this is because I’m getting old.”

The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are still investigating the surveillance footage, which clearly shows Ruck’s Rivian truck half inside the restaurant. It’s a very unconventional way to trick or treat. The actor reportedly stuck around after the crash to help others, and local business owner Tim Ratcliff told KTLA, “I asked [Alan], ‘Are you okay?’ And the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Is everyone [else] okay? I think I hit someone. Is he okay?'” Ratcliff claimed that the actor didn’t know why he crashed, though TMZ reports that there was “no indication” of a DUI.

Hopefully, Ruck’s dad won’t notice that the mileage is a little off on his car when he gets home from work.

(Via Decider)