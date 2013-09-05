Alec Baldwin Is Getting His Own Weekly Show On MSNBC

Now that 30 Rock is over and he doesn’t seem to be picking fights with any paparazzi or tabloid reporters (at least this week), Alec Baldwin is going to try his hand at the whole cable news network thing, as he will host the weekly Friday night show, Up Late on MSNBC. The most successful and outspoken Baldwin brother has hosted his own podcast, “Here’s the Thing,” since 2011, so it’s only natural that the charismatic and sometimes controversial actor would bring his opinions to television.

According to The Hill, MSNBC President Phil Griffin said that this has been something that both parties have been talking about for a while, and he and Baldwin are excited to get this show underway come October.

“I’ve been talking with Alec for a while and can’t wait to bring his personality and eclectic interests to MSNBC,” he said. “He’s got such passion for ideas and what’s going on in the world — he’s going to be a great addition to our line-up.” “After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I’ve developed a fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart, talented and engaging people in every imaginable field,” he said in a statement. “I’m grateful to MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show to television.”

While MSNBC hasn’t announced which Friday the show will debut on, it will air at 10 PM each Friday.

Up Late was, of course, originally hosted by Rainier Wolfcastle; however, like Baldwin, he found himself in hot water soon after he publicly made some terrible, derogatory remarks.