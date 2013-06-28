Alec Baldwin Threatened To 'F*ck Up' Reporter Who Said His Wife Tweeted Through James Gandolfini's Funeral

Alec Baldwin has been known to have his altercations with journalists but this one may take the cake. The Daily Mail published a “report’ stating that Baldwin’s wife was tweeting through James Gandolfini’s funeral. And the sh*t hit the fan.
Just take a look at the tweets:
And here’s a tweet from his wife, Hilaria:
At the end of his rant, Baldwin apparently said he got rid of his publicists. Which, judging by this little tantrum, he didn’t really need to tell us anyway. Since then, he’s deleted his twitter account and it’s gone to the land of celebrity oopsie-daisies of deleted Twitter accounts only to return once the “scandal” has died down.
I don’t know about you guys, but I still see The Shadow when I see Alec Baldwin so him making threats still scares my face off. So I’m just going to stop now before I have nightmares of a knife with a face on it biting my fingers off.
[h/t Gawker]
He blocked me. Or at least he made me think he blocked me.
Alec Baldwin playing his character ‘Alec Baldwin’ is over the top acting, Shatneresque if you will.
Mel Gibson is still the undefeated champ of angry rants
*Imma let you finish but…
It was about time a Stark got to ruin someone’s wedding.
This.
Holy shit, you win everything.
Wedding?
Good joke, but I don’t think I could even confuse a wedding and a funeral.
@Rhelgy: You need to meet my first wife.
Who knows what evil lurks in the heart of lying little b*tches?
The Baldwin knows.
I know Baldwin has political ambitions and I generally like his politics, but we can all agree this man should never be allowed within a mile of the nuclear launch codes, right?
“The Prime Minister of the Ukraine refused to pass me the salt at a state dinner last night. Let’s light that bitch up.”
Or imagine what would happen when Jake Tapper inevitably asked him if he had a God-complex…
He may not be suited for POTUS but he’d be the best senator ever. I’d pay UFC prices for C-span PPV’s just to see him threaten Rand Paul and hear his racist tirade against Marco Rubio – IN SPANISH!
I think he is full in on comedy since his wife is named Hilarious.
Otto, you prove your lack of intelligence when you say you like Baldwin’s politics. Stop being a loser, get a job, and move out of your parents basement. Freeloader
The fact that I still find this man hilarious and entertaining despite his obvious Kanye craziness certainly reveals more about my character than I like to admit. Nevertheless I cannot quit him.
I read those tweets whilst enjoying my morning coffee (Not too hot, lest it singe our nose hairs!) And I laughed. As long as I am not his kid and I don’t have to work with him I will probably continue to laugh.
I also find his wife…*peeks over sunglasses*…
Hilaria-ous.
Damnit Rawhead; shoulda read down.
Twitter: turning grownups into middle schoolers since 2006.
His wife’s twitter feed must be hilarious.
No, it’s….
Hilaria-ous!
(a joke so good I used it twice!)
DAAAAAAAAMNIT!
Alec Baldwin needs a spot in the Method Man remix.
I love it when Alec Baldwin hulks out.
This guy gets a double lifetime pass from me due to Red October and 30 Rock. He’s almost the perfect example (Mel Gibson’s still on top) of a celebrity who’s great on screen and terrible in real life. You’d think by his age, he’d mellow out. You’d think by his age, he’d realize that tweeting homophobic threats at a paparazzo is all about drawing attention to himself, when the focus should have been on Gandolfini’s funeral.
Nope, he’s a terrible narcissist, worthy of ridicule on South Park. Man can act though.
The only time he’s truly been captured on film was in Team America as Arec Balwin, F.A.G.
I guess I’m a bowlful of crazy because I love this and agree with Alec Baldwin 100%. Writing about what someone does at a funeral? The only way this would be better is if Baldwin ACTUALLY kicked the shit out of the little fuck. Except the jail thing.
Almost as bad as if they actually did that at a funeral, or later made it all about themselves.
As long as he was able to plays “Words with Friends” during the funeral, I don’t see what the problem is v
How come he gets to make homophobic insults with impunity, but an equally ignorant old racist is condemned? What’s the difference? Is it because he’s a skilled actor who has played roles you’ve enjoyed?
Yes. I was hoping he’d get tasered when he went off on the plane flight, but I think all dicks should get tasered. ‘Little queen’ was the only one; ‘little bitch’ is universal.
Yes, he gets a pass from because he played Jack Donaghy. Sorry, Chick Magnet.
Because he’s a lib and everyone knows libs are not capable of racist or homophobic thoughts.
Whatever his politics; I hope it is filmed if he ever gets tasered.
Celebrities are the living embodiment of the “Hold me back, bro. Hold me back so I don’t beat this guy up!” – guy.
She wasn’t tweeting, she was playing words with friends, BUT YOU WOULDN’T KNOW THE DIFFERENCE!
This funeral is horseshit!
Baldwin ain’t gonna do shit,unless he don’t mind nursing a battery charge (felony)
King Joffrey
Ser Amory
The Tickler
Ser Gregor
Alex Baldwin
I’d be happy to kick his ass as a favor to Mitch and Murray.