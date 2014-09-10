Alex Trebek Is Bringing The Mustache Back For The New Season Of ‘Jeopardy!’

Editor-at-Large
09.10.14
Third Annual Franciscan Games

Getty Image

Alex Trebek delivered one of the best quotes of this (or any) year back in May when he said this about his decision to shave off his iconic mustache: “It got so much press, I couldn’t believe it. The wars with Iraq or whatever at that time, and people are all in a stew over my mustache. I have one response: Get a life.” Well, fellow no-life-havers, get ready to get all in a stew again, because THE MUSTACHE IS BACK.

From People’s Stylewatch:

“In 2001, I shaved my mustache on a whim,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively. “This year I had a two-and-a-half-month period where we were not taping a show, so I grew it back on another whim. I like to keep my life simple.”

That’s right, people. After almost 15 years, Alex Trebek will bring the mustache back for the show’s 31st season, which debuts Monday, September 15. Our long national nightmare is over. Here, look. PROOF.

And apparently I’m not the only one in a stew either, because Jeopardy put together this video of notable past contestants discussing Trebek’s lip caterpillar, which they very sneakily uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, two full days before he announced its official return. I see you, Jeopardy.

