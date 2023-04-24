Lukas Succession
Alexander Skarsgård Fans Are Really Fawning Over Him After The Latest ‘Succession’ Episode… Even Though He Sends Blood To People

Succession was all about Alexander Skarsgård’s character, Lukas Matsson, this week. Of course, I am exaggerating but the episode still felt 90% Skarsgård, which is never a bad percentage when it comes to plugging him into an HBO show. Interestingly enough, however, the Roy siblings began their trip across the pond with Kendall declaring that it was an occasion to “bleed the Swede.” Little did anyone realize that the Swede was bleeding himself.

This was a True Blood easter egg, for sure. Yet for an obnoxious tech-bro character who dude fakes everyone out, Matsson has a legion of fans among the viewership. Let’s get real, though. The appeal spawns from fandom for the actor, who was kind enough to let his abs do some of the work in this scene.

No one was mad to see it happen. Play it again, Skarsgård.

That scene had such an effect that it couldn’t be dampened by a later revelation of Matsson’s dubious pastime/fetish. As revealed to Shiv during a late night conversation, Lukas has a crush on his comms director, so he sends her his blood as a token of his affection. That’s not good PR, as Shiv points out while adding, “Deniability is difficult, given she has so much… of your blood.” And no one can deny that hearts were still pumping, “sicko” or not.

HBO’s Succession airs on Sunday nights at 9:00pm EST.

