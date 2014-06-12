Alfie Allen’s Dad Says He Deliberately Tanked His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Audition, Expects Us To Believe Him

Most of you know that Alfie Allen’s sister is pop singer Lily Allen, who claimed a few weeks ago that Game of Thrones wanted her to play the sister of Alfie Allen’s character, Theon Greyjoy, which is gross because Alfie Allen tried to sleep with his sister on Game of Thrones. Alfie Allen, however, claimed that was completely untrue and implied that his sister was full of sh*t.
It may run in the family.
Turns out, Alfie and Lily also have a famous father (in Britain, anyway). His name is Keith Allen, and he’s a successful “presenter” in the UK, or what we like to call a “host.” He has revealed to The Radio Times that he may soon be joining the cast of Game of Thrones playing a slave who leads a rebellion “like Spartacus.” “Every scene is a bloodbath,” he said. “Frankly I think I’m cut out for that.”
True? I don’t know. Maybe.
What’s is true is that he originally auditioned to play Theon’s on-screen father, Balon Greyjoy, a role he didn’t get. What probably isn’t true is the reason, he says, he didn’t get the part. He claims that he deliberately blew his audition because he didn’t want the role, because he found it “a bit cheesy, a bit obvious.”
Uh huh. Sure. There’s a lot of things you could say about Balon Greyjoy — sh*tty father, chief among them — but cheesy and obvious? That’s a stretch. I think it’s more likely that Keith Allen just had a sh*t audition.
He didn’t mean that the character was cheesy – he meant the fact that Theon’s real life father, playing his fictional father would have been cheesy.
Why did he audition for it in the first place?
Cheesy, you say?
This could well be true, he’s a perfectly decent actor (Shallow Grave, The Others, etc) and pretty much the exact kind of jobbing British tv/film staple that fill half the cast of GoT. He is also a deeply annoying man, but thankfully I generally find him good enough in his acting roles that I can ignore the fact that he’s Keith Allen.
@Baltimore Dan Could be Cleon the Butcher.
poor alfie, family full of liars using his show to put themselvs in semi limelight