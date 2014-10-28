Watch Alfonso Ribeiro Take A Vicious Knee To The Crotch On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Alfonso Ribeiro continues to fight off injuries on Dancing With The Stars. Last week, the show’s overwhelming favorite pulled his groin in practice. He later admitted to hurting it during the “Carlton” dance weeks before. And then on tonight’s episode, he took a knee right in the little Alfonso from partner Witney Carson!
Turn down for Nut.
Let’s watch that again in super slow-motion.
I can report that little Alfonso recovered quite nicely. In fact, Big Alfonso shared some rather wonderful news on the show tonight. His wife is having another baby. I assume said child was conceived before said testicle smashing, but I digress.
