Alfonso Ribeiro Says He Injured His Groin Doing The ‘Carlton’ Dance On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Two weeks ago Alfonso Ribeiro unleashed the “Carlton” on Dancing With The Stars. It was wonderful. It was everything we could have hoped for and more. Sadly, we learned last night that the dance was responsible for a serious groin injury. One that could potentially hurt Ribeiro’s chances of winning the competition.

Ribeiro fought through the injury but limped off in obvious pain at the end of his dance. He says he’s going to take it easy for awhile, let it heal up. In the meantime, you have to wonder if he has any regrets about doing the dance in the first place. Nah, nevermind. TOTALLY WORTH IT!