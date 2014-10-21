Alfonso Ribeiro Says He Injured His Groin Doing The ‘Carlton’ Dance On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

#Dancing With The Stars
Senior Editor
10.21.14 2 Comments

Two weeks ago Alfonso Ribeiro unleashed the “Carlton” on Dancing With The Stars. It was wonderful. It was everything we could have hoped for and more. Sadly, we learned last night that the dance was responsible for a serious groin injury. One that could potentially hurt Ribeiro’s chances of winning the competition.

Ribeiro fought through the injury but limped off in obvious pain at the end of his dance. He says he’s going to take it easy for awhile, let it heal up. In the meantime, you have to wonder if he has any regrets about doing the dance in the first place. Nah, nevermind. TOTALLY WORTH IT!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGSALFONSO RIBEIROCarltonCARLTON DANCEDANCING WITH THE STARS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP