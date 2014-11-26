Alfonso Ribeiro Will Bring ‘The Carlton’ To A Venue Near You With A ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour

In that there hasn’t been a whisper of a rumor that NBC is going to fill its now vacant nostalgia slot with a Fresh Prince spinoff featuring Carlton Banks as a dance instructor, the ways in which Alfonso Ribeiro can immediately capitalize on his dazzling Dancing with the Stars appearance seem to be unfortunately limited. Perhaps that’s why he’s hitting the road for the first time since the 1988 Silver Spoons on Ice tour.

The newest Mirrorball champion, Alfonso Ribeiro is joining the upcoming Dancing With the Stars live tour along with his partner, Witney Carson. Ribeiro made the announcement during Tuesday night’s Season 19 finale, where the TV actor beat out Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish and Duck Dynasty daughter Sadie Robertson.

According to The Wrap, the Dancing with the Stars Live! tour will hit 39 cities and it will kick off immediately after Christmas. Mark Ballas, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Kym Johnson, Keo Motsepe, and Emma Slater will also appear on the tour.

Right now, there is no word if Bruno Tonioli will appear via hologram to be enthusiastic in a slightly off-putting way, but since there are no Lea Thompson appearances presently booked, I don’t know that I really care about any of this.

Source: The Wrap